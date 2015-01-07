Fitch Revises Outlook on China's Golden Eagle to Negative; Affirms Ratings

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, January 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlook on China-based department store operator Golden Eagle Retail Group Limited's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to Negative from Stable while affirming the IDR and senior unsecured rating at 'BBB-'. KEY RATING DRIVERS Rising Leverage: The rating action reflects the company's escalating leverage ratio arising from the approximately CNY1.3bn acquisition of a 51% equity interest in the Suzhou Orient Gate project, which it announced on 29 December 2014. Fitch estimates that Golden Eagle's payables adjusted net leverage ratio will rise above 3.5x following the acquisition, and remain above 3.0x unless the company reduces planned capex meaningfully. Prime Location of Suzhou Project: Although Suzhou Orient Gate will be Golden Eagle's first integrated property project, it may be able to draw upon the experience of its major shareholder, Mr. Roger Wang, who has a track record in property development. The project, comprising residential, commercial, hotel and retail space is located in a prime location in Suzhou. The prime location may mitigate the risks posed by the current downturn in the property market. Debt at Project Company: Upon completion of the acquisition, the project company will have up to CNY3bn of debts of its own, which are to be serviced from the cash flows of the project. Cash flows from the project will be determined by the pricing levels, speed of pre-sales and development cost controls. If the project presales are weak, Fitch may consider adding a portion of the project's debts to Golden Eagle's total debts in calculating Golden Eagle's leverage. In this sense, Fitch has not considered the sales guarantees provided by the vendors of the stake in its analysis as the ability of the vendors to honour the guarantees has not been verified. Capex Flexibility: Golden Eagle has budgeted annual capex of CNY1.2bn-1.5bn for store expansion in 2015-17. However, most of this is uncommitted, as it pertains to store acquisitions from its parent. As a result, it has significant flexibility in terms of timing of acquisition and mode of payment. Golden Eagle will have to materially reduce these acquisitions in 2015 if it plans to deleverage. Challenging Retail Market: Golden Eagle's ability to deleverage will also depend on its ability to sustain strong sales in its core department store business, which continues to be pressured by weak industry sentiment. The challenges faced by Chinese department stores are likely to persist for the medium to long term as the current weakness is not solely due to softness in the consumer market. Rising supply as well as other rival retail formats, such as shopping malls, specialty stores and e-commerce, have intensified competition in the retail landscape. This is compounded by the lack of differentiation in merchandise mixes among department stores and consumer's changing shopping behaviour. RATING SENSITIVITIES Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include -Adjusted FFO net leverage (adjusted for lease, payables, and customer deposits) sustained above 3x (12 months to June 2014: 3.1x) - EBITDA margin sustained below 40% (1H14: 45.5%) - Sustained negative free cash flow Positive: The Outlook may be revised back to Stable if adjusted FFO net leverage falls back below 3x and the Suzhou Orient Gate project achieves strong pre-sales. 