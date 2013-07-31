RPT-Fitch revises outlook on PETRONAS's LC IDR to negative; affirms at 'A'

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

July 31 (Reuters)

Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlook on Malaysia-based Petroliam Nasional Berhad’s (PETRONAS) Long-Term Local Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to Negative from Stable. Its Foreign- and Local Currency IDRs have been affirmed at ‘A’ and its Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR at ‘F1’. The Outlook on its Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR remains Negative.

At the same time, Fitch has affirmed PETRONAS’s foreign currency senior unsecured rating at ‘A’, including debt issued by PETRONAS Capital Limited and guaranteed by PETRONAS. PETRONAS Global Sukuk Ltd’s USD trust certificates have also been affirmed at ‘A’.

This follows the revision of Malaysia’s Outlook to Negative and the affirmation of its IDRs (see ‘Fitch Revises Malaysia’s Outlook to Negative; Affirms IDRs at ‘A-'/‘A‘’ on www.fitchratings.com).

Key Rating Drivers

Ratings constrained by sovereign: PETRONAS is 100%-owned by the Malaysian government (A-/A/Negative). Its current Foreign and Local Currency IDRs are constrained by Malaysia’s ‘A’ Country Ceiling and Local Currency IDR, respectively.

Fitch revised the Outlook on PETRONAS’s Foreign Currency IDR to Negative from Stable in September 2012 given the sovereign’s growing influence over the company’s free cash generation. This reflects the likelihood that Fitch may cap this rating at Malaysia’s Foreign Currency IDR of ‘A-', rather than at the Country Ceiling of ‘A’. The sovereign has significant influence over the company’s financial policies and strategies, and PETRONAS’s dividends continue to be important to government funding.

Strong standalone profile: Despite the heavy financial commitments imposed by the state, PETRONAS continues to maintain a strong standalone credit profile. Its leverage as measured by funds from operations (FFO) adjusted net leverage and FFO interest coverage were negative at 0.7x and 36.7x, respectively, for 2012. Fitch continues to believe PETRONAS is Malaysia’s strongest foreign currency debtor.

Rating Sensitivities

Positive: No positive rating action is expected given constraint of the Country Ceiling on PETRONAS’s Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR, and that the sovereign ratings are on a Negative Outlook. However, future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include

- The Outlook on Malaysia’s Local Currency IDR of ‘A’ being revised to Stable, which would be positive for PETRONAS’s Long-Term Local Currency IDR.

- PETRONAS continuing to generate positive post-investment cash flows (defined as cash flow from operations less capital expenditure, dividends and acquisitions) and Malaysia’s Outlook being revised to Stable, which would be positive for PETRONAS’s Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR.

Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include:

-Downgrade in Malaysia’s Local Currency IDR and its Country Ceiling.

- Post-investment cash flows not being able to fully cover dividend payments, which may result in PETRONAS’s Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR being downgraded to Malaysia’s Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR.