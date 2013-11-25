Fitch Revises Outlook on Wesfarmers to Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SYDNEY, November 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Australian-based retailer Wesfarmers Limited's (Wesfarmers) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating at 'BBB+'. The Outlook is revised to Stable from Positive. KEY RATING DRIVERS Outlook Revision: The revision of the Outlook to Stable reflects Fitch's view that Wesfarmers is unlikely to apply surplus operating cash flows to the reduction of debt. It follows from the guidance provided by Fitch in September 2012 where it was noted that "The Outlook [of Wesfarmers Long-Term Issuer Default Rating] will be revised to Stable in the event Wesfarmers diverges from its capital management strategy, whereby it pursues concurrent growth in capex expenditure and dividends." Structural Leverage: Wesfarmers is nearing the end of its growth capex cycle and is funding its retail store roll out via the sale and lease back of its existing property portfolio. However, Wesfarmers public disclosures indicate that it is near its 'optimal capital structure' - setting a floor to gearing (Assets/Debt). Therefore and assuming relatively stable operating margins and asset turnover, it is more likely that funds from operations (FFO) Adjusted Net Leverage will continue to remain above 3.4x - above the 2.5x upgrade trigger - , and that surplus operating cash flows will be applied to support equity returns rather than to the reduction of debt. Off-Balance Sheet Debt to Rise: The Fitch leverage metrics will continue to capture the increase in leverage resulting from sale and lease back funding of store growth through the rental multiple. Based on the recent disposals, Wesfarmers is paying about 9cents of rent per dollar it raises from asset sales. So assuming it raises AUD 300m - AUD500m from real property sales per annum (long-run) then rents will increase by about AUD27m - AUD45m per year adding AUD 216m - AUD360m of adjusted debt (at 8x) to Fitch adjusted debt leverage metrics. Defensive Cash Flows: Wesfarmers' rating is supported by the material contribution from the defensive, mature and stable supermarkets sector and by its financial flexibility. Wesfarmers has leading market shares in several low competition retail segments with strong profit margins that account for over eighty percent of its prospective EBIT. The company has also diversified into non-prescription pharmaceuticals and alcohol, thereby succeeding in trapping a greater share of its customer's spending. Tail Risks: These resilient cash flows are, however, mingled with the more cyclical contributions from Wesfarmers other businesses such as coal mining, chemicals, energy, fertilisers, as well as apparel and equipment for mining and construction. Retail Price Deflation: The revenue from Wesfarmers' supermarket business, Coles, is exposed to deflationary risks owing to the ongoing price-based competition with rival Woolworths Ltd. Wesfarmers' supermarket earnings are highly sensitive to fluctuations of its gross margins. However, this risk is mitigated by product inelasticity in the supermarket space and the strong market position of Wesfarmers' retail businesses, which permit a pass-through of the majority of cost increases and also assist Coles in negotiating lower prices from its suppliers. RATING SENSITIVITIES Positive: A rating upgrade is unlikely in the near future. Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include: - FFO Adjusted Net Leverage (Leverage) reduces to below 2.5x (FY13: 3.27x); and - FFO Fixed Charge Coverage (Coverage) exceeds 4x, all on a collective sustained forward-looking basis. Negative: A rating downgrade may occur should: - Leverage exceed 3.7x; - Coverage falls below 2.5x; or - EBITDAR margin falls below 10%, all on an individual or collective sustained forward-looking basis. Contact: Primary Analyst Johann Kenny Director, CFA +61 2 8256 0348 Fitch Australia Pty Ltd., Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney, NSW 2000 Secondary Analyst Nandini Vijayaraghavan Director, CFA +65 6796 7216 Committee Chairperson Vicky Melbourne Senior Director +61 2 8256 0325 