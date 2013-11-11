RPT-Fitch revises outlooks on 3 Spanish covered bonds to stable on bank and sovereign reviews

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Nov 11 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings of the following Spanish covered bonds (cedulas) programmes and revised their Outlooks to Stable from Negative:

- Banco Santander SA’s (Santander) cedulas hipotecarias (CH), affirmed at ‘A’; Outlook revised to Stable from Negative

- Caja Laboral Popular Cooperativa de Credito’s (CLCC) CH, affirmed at ‘A-'; Outlook revised to Stable from Negative

- Cajas Rurales Unidas Sociedad Cooperativa de Credito’s (CRU) cedulas territoriales (CT), affirmed at ‘BBB’; Outlook revised to Stable from Negative

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The revision of the rating Outlook of Santander’s and CLCC’s CH reflects the revision of the Outlook on the Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) of Santander and CLCC to Stable from Negative (see “Fitch Affirms 8 Spanish Banks Following Sovereign Review” dated 8 November 2013).

The revision of the rating Outlook of CRU’s CT reflects the revision of the Outlook on Spain’s IDR to Stable from Negative (see ”Fitch Revises Spain’s Outlook to Stable; Affirms at ‘BBB’, dated 1 November 2013). The sovereign Outlook is a key driver of the Outlook on the CT rating because of the cover pool’s exposure to public sector debt.

The ratings are based on the IDR of the respective banks, Fitch’s Discontinuity-Cap assessment, the cedulas’ relied upon over-collateralisation levels (OC) and stressed recoveries given default.

The ratings of Santander’s and CLCC’s CH are linked to their respective banks’ IDRs plus a two-notch uplift, which reflects expected recoveries post assumed issuer default. The rating of CRU’s CT is based on CRU’s IDR plus a three-notch uplift, which also reflects expected recoveries post assumed issuer default.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

A downgrade of the banks’ IDRs would result in a corresponding downgrade for all programmes mentioned in this commentary.

Moreover, the ratings are vulnerable to downgrade if the programmes’ respective OC drops below the break-even (BE) OC ratio for the respective ratings indicated below:

- Santander’s CH BE-OC for the current rating: 63% (compared with 90% relied upon OC)

- CLCC’s CH BE-OC for the current rating: 53% (compared with 118% relied upon OC)

- CRU’s CT BE-OC for the current rating: 43% (compared with 43% relied upon OC)

If OC falls to the minimum legal (25% for CH and 42.8% for CT) downward rating migration will be of 0 notches for CRU’s CT and of one notch for Banco Santander’s and CLCC’s CH.