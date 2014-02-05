Fitch Revises People's United's Outlook to Negative After Peer Review; Affirms Ratings at 'A1/F1'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, February 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed People's United Financial, Inc.'s (PBCT) ratings at 'A-'/'F1'. The Rating Outlook has been revised to Negative from Stable. The Outlook revision reflects PBCT's weak earnings and increasing liquidity risk profile. A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this press release. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, VRs, AND SENIOR DEBT The revision of PBCT's Outlook to Negative reflects the bank's weak earnings and increasing liquidity risk profile. PBCT's loan to deposit ratio has increased to 106% percent, while the rest of the industry has typically experienced declining loan to deposit levels. Fitch believes banks with elevated loan to deposit ratios could experience deposit pricing pressure once Fed tapers QE and 'surge' deposits begin to leave the banking system. An increase in funding costs could impact PBCT's ability to generate sufficient core earnings improvement in a normalized rate environment commensurate with its current rating. PBCT's earnings rank amongst the bottom quartile of the peer group. The Negative Outlook reflects Fitch's view that earnings could remain in the bottom quartile of the group in a rising rate environment, despite PBCT's asset sensitive balance sheet. PBCT's 'A-' rating reflects not only its current solid asset quality metrics but also its demonstrated performance through the cycle. PBCT differentiated itself from its peers by maintaining net charge offs well below 1% before, during and after the great recession. PBCT has solid capital levels. Although capital levels have been declining through the company's share repurchase program, Fitch anticipated capital optimization since PBCT historically operated with excess capital levels. As such, the reductions to capital have been incorporated into Fitch's ratings for some time. Should capital levels be managed well below its current levels, negative ratings action could be taken. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, VRs, AND SENIOR DEBT PBCT's ratings are sensitive to core earnings levels in a rising rate environment. Should earnings levels continue to rank in the bottom quartile in a rising rate environment, a ratings downgrade is possible. Fitch does not anticipate improvements to PBCT's current rating, which ranks amongst the top of the mid-tier banks. KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES PBCT's subordinated debt issued through the Chittenden Corporation is rated one notch below PBCT's VR . The notch differential reflects loss severity and an assessment of increment non-performance risk. RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES PBCT's subordinated debt rating is sensitive to changes in PBTC's VR. The rating sensitivities for the VR are listed above. SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY KEY RATING DRIVERS People's United Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of PBCT. People's United Bank's ratings are aligned with PBCT reflecting Fitch's view that the bank subsidiary is core to the franchise. SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY RATING SENSITIVITIES People's United Bank's ratings are sensitive to changes to PBCT's VR or any changes to Fitch's view of structural subordination between bank subsidiaries and holding companies. Rating sensitivities for the VR are listed above. KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR PBCT's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor of '5' and 'NF' reflect Fitch's view that the company is unlikely to procure extraordinary support should such support be needed. KEY RATING SENSITIVITIES- SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR PBCT's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are sensitive to Fitch's assumption around capacity to procure extraordinary support in case of need. Fitch reviewed PBCT's ratings as part of the mid-tier regional bank review. The 19 banks in today's review include: Associated Banc-Corp (ASBC), BOK Financial Corp (BOKF), Cathay General Bancorp (CATY), City National Bancorp (CYN),Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc (CFR), East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC), First Horizon National Corp (FHN), First National of Nebraska, Inc. (FNNI), First Niagara Financial Group, Inc. (FNFG), First Republic Bank (FRC), First Merit (FMER), Fulton Financial Corp (FULT), Hancock Holding Company (HBHC), People's United Financial, Inc. (PBCT), Synovus Financial Corp (SNV), TCF Financial Corp (TCB), UMB Financial Corporation (UMB), Webster Financial Corp (WBS), Wintrust (WTFC). Fitch has affirmed the following ratings and revised the Outlook to Negative from Stable: People's United Financial, Inc. --Long-term IDR at 'A-'; Outlook to Negative from Stable; --Viability rating at 'a-'; --Senior unsecured at 'A-' --Short-term IDR at 'F1'; --Support at '5'; --Support floor at 'NF'. People's United Bank --Long-term IDR at 'A-'; Outlook to Negative from Stable; --Viability rating at 'a-'; --Long-term deposits at 'A'; --Short-term IDR at 'F1'; --Short-term deposits at 'F1'; --Support at '5'; --Support floor at 'NF'. Chittenden Corporation --Subordinated debt at 'BBB+'. Contact: Primary Analyst Jaymin Berg, CPA Director +1-212-908-0368 Fitch Ratings, Inc. One State Street Plaza New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Ryan Doyle Director +1-212-908-9162 Committee Chairperson Christopher Wolfe Managing Director +1-212-908-0771 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --2014 Outlook: U.S. Banks (Nov. 21, 2013) --U.S. Banks: Liquidity and Deposit Funding (Aug. 8, 2013) --U.S. Banks: Interest Rate Risks (What Happens When Rates Rise) (June 18, 2013) --U.S. Bank Mergers and Acquisitions -- When Will The Catalysts Kick In? (July 11, 2013) --Global Trading and Universal Banks - Periodic Review (Dec. 12, 2013) --Fitch Fundamentals Index - U.S.; Index Trend Analysis 4Q13 (Jan. 15, 2014) --Risk Radar Global - Q313 (Sept. 5, 2013) --Fitch Global Corporate Rating Activity â€“ Third Quarter 2013 (Dec. 5, 2013) --U.S. Banking Quarterly Comment: 4Q13 (Earnings Continue to Tick Up, but Challenges Remain) (Jan. 27, 2014) --Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (Jan. 31, 2014) --Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities (Jan. 31, 2014) Applicable Criteria and Related Research: 2014 Outlook: U.S. Banks here U.S. Banks: Liquidity and Deposit Funding here U.S. Banks: Interest Rate Risks (What Happens When Rates Rise) here U.S. Bank Mergers and Acquisitions -- When Will The Catalysts Kick In? here Global Trading and Universal Banks - Periodic Review here Fitch Fundamentals Index here Risk Radar Global - Q313 here Fitch Global Corporate Rating Activity â€”Third-Quarter 2013 here U.S. Banking Quarterly Comment: 4Q13 (Earnings Continue to Tick Up, but Challenges Remain) here Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.