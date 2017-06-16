(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Portugal - Rating Action Report
here
PARIS/LONDON, June 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the
Outlook on
Portugal's Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default
Ratings (IDR) to
Positive from Stable and affirmed the IDRs at 'BB+'. The issue
ratings on
Portugal's senior unsecured foreign and local currency bonds
have also been
affirmed at 'BB+'. The Country Ceiling has been affirmed at 'A+'
and the
Short-Term Foreign and Local-Currency IDRs at 'B'. The ratings
on Portugal's
senior unsecured short-term issues have also been affirmed at
'B'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The revision of the Outlook to Positive reflects the following
key rating
drivers and their relative weights:
HIGH
The fiscal deficit was markedly reduced in 2016 to 2.0% of GDP
from 4.4% in
2015, prompting the end of the Excessive Deficit Procedure (EDP)
launched in
2009. The tightening was supported by contained current
expenditure and stronger
GDP growth from mid-2016. Fitch expects the same drivers will
lead to further
deficit reduction, to 1.4% by 2018. Weaker GDP growth and
potential cost arising
from capital injections into the banks are the two main risks to
the deficit
forecast.
Fitch expects the government to continue to deliver tighter
fiscal policy while
maintaining stability within the parliamentary majority.
However, the structure
of the majority, which unites the socialist party and two
far-left parties,
exposes the government to potential political pressure to relax
fiscal policy,
especially after the exit from the EDP.
Fitch expects the narrowing deficit and the recovery in nominal
GDP growth to
support a sustained downward trend in the debt to GDP ratio, to
126% of GDP by
2018 and 111% by 2026 from 130% of GDP in 2016. Fitch excludes
from its debt
dynamics any potential impact from interventions in the banking
sector. In order
to smooth the debt repayment profile, the authorities have
bought back
short-term debt, issued at longer term, and repaid part of the
expensive IMF
loan. The cost of servicing debt has declined as a result of the
strategy.
MEDIUM
Portugal has recorded current account surpluses since 2013,
reflecting stronger
cost competitiveness and lower domestic demand. Exports
accounted for 40% of GDP
in 2016, up from 30% in 2010. The net lending position has
averaged 2% of GDP
since 2013, supporting a rapid decline in net external debt
(NXD), to 144% of
GDP in 3Q16 from 161% in 2012. Fitch expects higher domestic
demand will drive
down the external surplus by 2018, although it will remain
consistent with a
decline in NXD, which will remain high compared with the peer
median.
Fitch expects GDP growth will rise to 2.0% in 2017 from 1.4% in
2016, before
slowing to 1.6% in 2018. Growth has picked up since mid-2016
(+2.8% y/y in
1Q-2017), boosted by a stronger labour market (the unemployment
rate was 9.8% in
April from 11.6% a year ago and a peak at 17.5% in 2013) and a
gradual recovery
in investment (+5.5% y/y in 1Q-2017). Net exports have also
contributed to the
acceleration in growth. Stronger confidence and the ramp-up in
EU-funds
disbursements should support growth from 2017, although legacy
issues in the
still challenged banking sector and the high stock of private
sector debt will
continue to weigh on medium term growth prospects.
Portugal's 'BB+' IDRs also reflect the following key rating
drivers:
General government debt, at 130.4% of GDP at end-2016, is well
above the 'BB'
category median (51% of GDP) and the eurozone average (90%).
GDP growth potential is lower than peers, at around 1.5%,
reflecting the
interplay of high private-sector indebtedness (equivalent to
217% of GDP in
March 2017) and fragile banks that hinders investment, and weak
demographics.
Banks are weakened by a high level of impaired loans (11.8% of
credit at risk
loans in 2016, while the weighted average NPL ratio (EBA's
definition) was close
to 20% at end-1H16), representing a source of continuing risk to
the sovereign's
balance sheet in Fitch's view, although we currently do not
anticipate further
recapitalisation costs for the sovereign. Portugal's banking
sector solvency has
strengthened following capital increases by the two largest
banks (CGD and BCP)
at the start of 2017. A faster reduction in NPLs might require
further
strengthening in the insolvency framework, a process likely to
take time, in
Fitch's view.
Human development, governance and income per capita indicators
are all above
those of 'BB' and 'BBB' rated peers, highlighting the country's
institutional
strengths. Portugal's Ease of Doing Business score is well above
the 'BB' and
'BBB' medians.
SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO)
Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns Portugal a score equivalent to a
rating of 'A-'
on the Long-Term FC IDR scale.
In accordance with its rating criteria, Fitch's sovereign rating
committee
decided to adjust the rating indicated by the SRM by more than
the usual maximum
range of +/- 3 notches because in our view the country is
recovering from a
crisis.
Consequently, the overall adjustment of four notches reflects
the following
adjustments:
Macro: -1 notch, to reflect a relatively weak medium-term growth
outlook,
constrained by high corporate indebtedness, low investment,
adverse demographic
trends and financial sector weakness.
Public Finances: -1 notch, to reflect very high levels of
government debt. The
SRM is estimated on the basis of a linear approach to government
debt/GDP and
does not fully capture the higher risk at high debt levels.
External Finances: -2 notches, comprising two components. The +2
notch
contribution to the SRM for "reserve currency flexibility" has
been adjusted to
+1 notch given Portugal's financial crisis experience. Secondly,
one notch
reflects that net external debt as a percentage of GDP is one of
the highest in
the world.
Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression
rating model that
employs 18 variables based on three year centred averages,
including one year of
forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a LT FC IDR. Fitch's
QO is a
forward-looking qualitative framework designed to allow for
adjustment to the
SRM output to assign the final rating, reflecting factors within
our criteria
that are not fully quantifiable and/or not fully reflected in
the SRM.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The main factors that could, individually or collectively, lead
to an upgrade
are:
-Greater confidence in a sustained downward trend in general
government
debt/GDP.
-Absence of renewed stress in the financial sector that would
lead to further
costs for the sovereign and/or affect macro financial stability
and economic
growth.
-Continued reduction in external indebtedness supported by
current account
surpluses.
-Stronger long-term growth prospects.
The main factors that could, individually or collectively, lead
to a
stabilisation of the Outlook are:
-Failure to make progress in reducing general government
debt/GDP ratios or
unwinding of external imbalances.
-Renewed stress in the financial sector that requires financial
support from the
state and/or affects macro financial stability and economic
growth.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
In its debt sensitivity analysis Fitch assumes a primary surplus
averaging 2.1%
of GDP, trend real GDP growth averaging 1.6%, an average
effective interest rate
of 3.7% and deflator inflation of 1.9%.
Fitch expects that growth in the eurozone, Portugal's main trade
partner, will
be 1.7% in 2017 and 1.6% in 2018 from 1.8% in 2016.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Arnaud Louis
Director
+33 1 44 29 91 42
Fitch France S.A.S
60 rue de Monceau
Paris 75008
Secondary Analyst
Douglas Winslow
Director
+44 20 3530 1721
Committee Chairperson
Paul Gamble
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1623
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Country Ceilings (pub. 16 Aug 2016)
here
Sovereign Rating Criteria (pub. 18 Jul 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
Solicitation Status
here#solicitation
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS
RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE
AVAILABLE here. FITCH
MAY HAVE
PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS
RELATED THIRD
PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD
ANALYST IS BASED
IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY
PAGE FOR THIS
ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch’s
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided “as is” without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001