RPT-Fitch revises PSA's outlook to stable; affirms at 'B+'

Feb 19 (Reuters) -

Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlook on Peugeot SA’s (PSA) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to Stable from Negative and affirmed the IDR at ‘B+'. Fitch has also affirmed the senior unsecured rating at ‘BB-’ with a Recovery Rating (RR) of ‘RR3’.

The Outlook revision is underpinned by the EUR3bn capital increase announced on 19 February and the gradual improvement in profitability and underlying cash generation that we expect from 2014 onwards. In particular, the cash inflow will reduce leverage and strengthen key credit ratios. It will also enable the group to enhance investments and boost its product pipeline without impairing further its liquidity.

The ratings continue to reflect the group’s relatively weak business profile, poor profitability and negative free cash flow (FCF) from its core automotive operations and still stretched credit metrics. The group posted a negative 0.3% operating margin in 2013, including a negative 2.9% operating margin at the automotive division. We calculate that FFO adjusted gross and net leverage will be 4.0x and 1.7x, respectively, at end-2014, pro-forma including the announced capital increase, down from 6.7x and 3.6x at end-2012. Cash from operations (CFO) on gross adjusted debt should be approximately 20% at end-2014, up from 5% at end-2012 and 14% at end-2013. Therefore, expected ratios at end-2014 will not yet be fully commensurate with the ‘BB’ rating category.

However, the group is well on track with its restructuring and its financial profile is gradually recovering. Profitability improved in 2013 and FCF absorption reduced to negative EUR1.1bn from minus EUR3.1bn in 2012.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

Capital Increase

PSA will increase its capital by EUR3bn in 2014, including EUR800m each from the French state and Dongfeng Motor. As a result, they will become the majority shareholders, in line with the Peugeot family, with a respective stake of 14% each. Corporate governance could become more difficult to manage with the three shareholders’ interests not necessarily aligned. However, the new board is expected to include 50% of independent members.

Expected Sales Recovery

We expect revenue growth in 2014 to be supported by the combination of a strengthening product portfolio, thanks to the renewal of key models in 2013 and 2014, and the gradual recovery of the European market. Our expectations for further growth in China together with PSA’s increasing market shares in this market should provide further positive sales momentum. This should offset weakening market conditions in other markets including Latin America and Russia.

Progress in Restructuring

We expect PSA’s cash-preservation and cost-reduction measures including plant closures, workforce reduction and renegotiated labour conditions, to streamline the cost base and hence bolster profitability in 2014, although it will likely remain low. We project PSA’s automotive operating margins will improve to negative 1.3% in 2014 under current market assumptions and be about breakeven in 2015.

Weak Competitive Position

Despite continuous recent improvement, the group’s sales remain strongly biased to the European market and the mass-market small and medium segments, where competition and price pressure are fiercest. Competition is also intensifying in foreign markets where PSA has diversified, including Latin America, Russia and China. PSA’s strategy to expand its higher-end product range and reposition its brands is gradual and will take time.

Still Weak Profitability and FCF

Group operating margin improved to negative 0.3% in 2013 from negative 1% in 2012, including a negative 2.9% operating margin at the automotive division, up from negative 3.9%. While we expect profitability to benefit from the improved cost base and recovering sales in 2014, it will be burdened by further FX volatility and continuously challenging market conditions. FCF absorption reduced to EUR1.1bn in 2013 from negative EUR3.1bn in 2012 but FCF was still negative. In addition, part of the cash inflow from the announced capital increase is likely to be absorbed by higher capex and hence limit deleveraging by 2016.

Solid Liquidity

Immediate liquidity issues are not a concern. PSA reported EUR7.8bn in cash at end-2013, including EUR6.2bn at industrial operations, further bolstered by EUR3.6bn of total undrawn credit facilities. The current French state guarantee for up to EUR7bn and the projected partnership with Santander Consumer Finance in Europe help secure the refinancing of BPF, which is critical to support the group’s sales.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include

- The environment continuing to deteriorate, leading to further revenue decline and continuous negative operating margins (actual or expected) at the automotive division.

- Further negative FCF in 2016.

- Deteriorating liquidity.

Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include

- The group’s automotive operating margins becoming positive on a sustained basis.

- Sustainable positive FCF, leading in particular to FFO adjusted gross leverage below 3x.