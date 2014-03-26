Fitch Revises Scottish Widows Plc's Outlook to Negative; Affirms IFS at 'A+'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, March 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised Scottish Widows plc's (SW) and Clerical Medical Investment Group Ltd's (CMIG) Outlooks to Negative from Stable. The Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'A' and Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings have been affirmed at 'A+'. The agency has also affirmed SW's and Clerical Medical Finance plc's subordinated debt, which is guaranteed by CMIG, at 'BBB+'. The rating action follows the Outlook revision of parent Lloyds Banking Group (LBG) to Negative (see: Fitch Affirms Lloyd's Banking Group at 'A', Outlook Revised To Negative Due to Weakened Support; dated 26 March 2014). KEY RATING DRIVERS The ratings of SW and CMIG are based on the credit quality of Scottish Widows Group Ltd (SWG), the holding company consolidating all insurance operations of LBG, as the agency views the rated entities as core to SWG under its insurance group rating methodology. SW's and CMIG's IDRs are aligned with LBG's IDR to reflect Fitch's view of SWG's importance to LBG and the integration of its operations and management with those of LBG. The ratings also reflect SWG's strong position in the UK life and pensions market. Although its level of geographical diversification is low as the group is UK-focused, SWG benefits from product diversification not just within its life, pensions and investment businesses, but also through its sizeable non-life insurance business. Fitch believes LBG could extract excess capital from SWG, but the agency nevertheless expects the regulatory Insurance Groups Directive (IGD) capital ratio to remain strong (end-1H13: 156%). RATING SENSITIVITIES Any change in LBG's ratings is likely to lead to a corresponding change in SW's and CMIG's ratings. An upgrade for other reasons is unlikely in the near term as SWG's business scale and geographical diversification is not comparable with 'AA' category insurers. The ratings could be downgraded if SWG's credit profile deteriorates to such an extent that Fitch no longer sees SWG as integral to LBG, as might be indicated by one or more of the following: - A significant deterioration of market position indicated by a material decline in the value of new business - A significant fall in profitability - A decrease in regulatory IGD solvency to below 140% on a sustained basis Contact: Primary Analyst Ralf Ehrhardt Associate Director +44 20 3530 1551 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst David Prowse Senior Director +44 20 3530 1250 Committee Chairperson Federico Faccio Senior Director +44 20 3530 1394 Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable criteria, Insurance Rating Methodology, dated 13 November 2013, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Insurance Rating Methodology here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.