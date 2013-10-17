Fitch Revises SL Green's Outlook to Positive; Affirms IDR at 'BB+'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, October 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG) and its subsidiaries SL Green Operating Partnership, L.P., and Reckson Operating Partnership L.P. as follows: SL Green Realty Corp. --IDR at 'BB+'; --Senior unsecured notes at 'BB+' (as co-obligor); --Perpetual preferred stock at 'BB-'. SL Green Operating Partnership, L.P. --IDR at 'BB+'; --Unsecured revolving credit facility at 'BB+'; --Senior unsecured notes at 'BB+' (as co-obligor); --Exchangeable senior notes at 'BB+'; --Junior subordinated notes at 'BB'. Reckson Operating Partnership, L.P. --IDR at 'BB+'; --Senior unsecured notes at 'BB+' (as co-obligor for certain issuances); --Exchangeable senior debentures at 'BB+'. The Rating Outlook has been revised to Positive from Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmation of SLG's and Reckson's ratings and revised Outlook to Positive reflect the company's credit strengths, including its high-quality New York office portfolio, manageable lease maturity and debt expiration schedules, growing unencumbered asset pool and the company's improving credit metrics. These positive rating elements are also supported by expectations for further strengthening in SLG's fixed-charge coverage ratio. These positive elements are balanced by concerns regarding the midtown Manhattan office leasing environment, which remains somewhat dependent on the growth of large financial institutions and supporting industries such as law and accounting firms. POSITIVE OUTLOOK The Positive Outlook is driven by Fitch's expectation that SLG will maintain or slightly improve leverage and coverage metrics consistent with a 'BBB-' IDR. While these metrics are nominally weaker than most REIT issuers with investment-grade ratings, the Positive Outlook considers that Midtown Manhattan office assets consistently trade at lower capitalization rates and are more liquid and financeable in economic downturns than typical office assets. SOLID LEVERAGE SLG's leverage ratio is strong for the 'BB+' rating for a REIT owning primarily Midtown Manhattan office assets, as the company's leverage ratio was 8.0x as of June 30, 2013, down from 8.1x and 8.6x as of Dec. 31, 2012 and 2011, respectively. Leverage has been aided from the incremental NOI from repositioning and leasing assets within the company's growth portfolio, which consists of value-add properties purchased over the past few years. Fitch expects that leverage will decline modestly over the next two years. Leverage is defined as net debt (including guarantees) divided by recurring operating EBITDA, including Fitch's estimate of recurring cash distributions from joint ventures. APPROPRIATE FIXED-CHARGE COVERAGE The company's fixed-charge coverage ratio was 1.8x for the 12 months ended June 30, 2013, up from 1.7x and 1.6x in 2012 and 2011, respectively. While fixed-charge coverage has been improving, it has lagged in recent years principally due to free rent periods offered to tenants, combined with recurring capital expenditure costs primarily related to new leases. Fitch expects coverage to improve slightly as growth in cash flow is partially offset by a slowly recovering Manhattan leasing environment in which landlords will continue to offer attractive tenant improvement packages. Fitch expects that fixed-charge coverage will be approximately 2.0x over the next two years. Fixed-charge coverage is defined as recurring operating EBITDA (including Fitch's estimate of recurring cash distributions from joint ventures) less recurring capital expenditures and straight-line rents, divided by interest incurred and preferred stock distributions. STRONG AND DIVERSIFIED TENANT BASE The company's portfolio benefits from tenant diversification with the top 10 tenants representing only 30% of annual base rent. The largest tenant Citigroup, Inc. ('A' IDR with a Stable Outlook by Fitch) comprises 6.4% of SLG's share of annual cash rent. All four of SLG's top 10 tenants that are rated by Fitch have investment grade ratings. MANAGEABLE LEASE EXPIRATION PROFILE The company has a manageable lease expiration schedule with only 34% of consolidated Manhattan rents expiring over the next five years. While approximately 53% of the company's consolidated suburban property rents expire over the next five years, the suburban portfolio represents a limited portion of the company's total assets and only 9% of annualized cash rent. LADDERED DEBT MATURITIES Further supporting the ratings is the company's manageable debt maturity schedule. Over the next five years, 2017 is the largest year of debt maturities with 27% of pro rata debt expiring, with no other year greater than 16%. The large debt maturity in 2017 is principally driven by secured debt. In addition, the company's ratios under its unsecured credit obligations' financial covenants do not hinder the company's financial flexibility at this point in time. SOLID UNENCUMBERED ASSET COVERAGE OF DEBT The rating is further supported by SLG's unencumbered asset value coverage of unsecured debt, which gives the company financial flexibility as a source of contingent liquidity. Consolidated unencumbered asset coverage of net unsecured debt (calculated as annualized 2Q 2013 unencumbered property net operating income divided by a stressed 7% capitalization rate) results in coverage of 2.3x. This ratio is strong for the current rating, particularly given that Midtown Manhattan assets are highly sought after by secured lenders and foreign investors, resulting in stronger contingent liquidity relative to many asset classes. However, should SLG transition more fully to an unsecured model, UA/UD may decline close to 2.0x as the company incurs more unsecured debt. STRONG MANAGEMENT TEAM The ratings also point to the strength of SLG's management team given their knowledge of the Manhattan office sector, and their ability to maintain occupancy and liquidity throughout the downturn. This expertise has also been demonstrated by the company's ability to identify off-market acquisition opportunities, and its maintenance and growth of portfolio occupancy and balance sheet liquidity throughout the downturn and into the current cycle. MIDTOWN LEASING CONCERNS Offsetting these strengths are Fitch's concerns regarding the uncertain Midtown Manhattan leasing environment. While the New York City leasing environment has strengthened over the last few years, the company continues to incur significant costs in the form of tenant improvements, leasing commissions and free rent incentives as tenant inducements, which has placed pressure on the company's fixed charge coverage. In addition, further reductions in space demands from the financial services industry, which accounts for 37% of SLG's share of base rental revenue, may result in reduced cash flows or values of SLG's properties. Despite these headwinds, SLG had maintained strong leasing volume. ADEQUATE LIQUIDITY COVERAGE The company has adequate liquidity. For the period from July 1, 2013 to Dec. 31, 2015, the company's sources of liquidity (cash, availability under the company's unsecured revolving credit facility, and Fitch's expectation of retained cash flows from operating activities after dividends and distributions) covered uses of liquidity (pro rata debt maturities, Fitch's expectation of recurring capital expenditures and non-discretionary development expenditures) by 1.1x. This stressed analysis assumes that no additional capital is raised to repay obligations; SLG has demonstrated good access to a variety of capital sources over time, mitigating refinance risk. If secured debt were refinanced at a conservative rate of 80% of the maturity balance, liquidity coverage would improve to 2.3x. The company's liquidity is also strengthened by its conservative common dividend policy, which enables it to retain substantial operating cash flow. Fitch expects the company's projected AFFO payout ratio to center around 40%, which is low relative to the broader equity REIT universe and provides the company with additional financial flexibility. RECKSON'S IDR LINKED TO SLG'S Consistent with Fitch's criteria, 'Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage' dated Aug. 5, 2013 and available on 'www.fitchratings.com', Reckson's IDR is linked and synchronized with SLG's due to strong legal, operational and strategic ties between SLG and Reckson, including each entity guaranteeing certain corporate debt of the other. JUNIOR SUBORDINATED NOTES NOTCHING The one-notch differential between SLG's IDR and junior subordinated notes (trust preferred securities) is consistent with Fitch's criteria for corporate entities with an IDR of 'BB+'. Based on Fitch Research on 'Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in Nonfinancial Corporate and REIT Credit Analysis', available on Fitch's Web site at www.fitchratings.com, these securities are senior to SLG's perpetual preferred stock but subordinate to SLG's corporate debt. Holders of such notes have the ability to demand full repayment of principal and interest in the event of unpaid interest. PREFERRED STOCK NOTCHING The two-notch differential between SLG's IDR and preferred stock rating is consistent with Fitch's criteria for corporate entities with an IDR of 'BB+'. These preferred securities are deeply subordinated and have loss absorption elements that would likely result in poor recoveries in the event of a corporate default. RATING SENSITIVITIES The following factors may have a positive impact on upgrading SLG's IDR to 'BBB-': --Leverage sustaining below 8.0x for several quarters. (leverage was 8.0x as of June 30, 2013); --Fixed-charge coverage sustaining above 1.8x for several quarters (coverage was 1.8x for the 12 months ended June 30, 2013); --Growth in the value of the unencumbered Manhattan property pool. The following factors may have a negative impact on SLG's Ratings and/or Outlook: --Leverage sustaining above 9.0x for several quarters; --Fixed-charge coverage sustaining below 1.6x for several quarters; --A liquidity shortfall (base case liquidity coverage was 1.1x for the period July 1, 2013 to Dec. 31, 2015). Contact: Primary Analyst Steven Marks Managing Director +1-212-908-9161 Fitch Ratings, Inc. One State Street Plaza New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Stephen Boyd, CFA Director +1-212-908-9153 Committee Chairperson Daniel Chambers Managing Director +1-212-908-0782 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Corporate Rating Methodology,' Aug. 5, 2013; --'Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage,' Aug. 5, 2013; --'Criteria for Rating U.S. Equity REITs and REOCs,' Feb. 26, 2013; --'Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in Nonfinancial Corporate and REIT Credit Analysis,' Dec. 13, 2012; --'Recovery Rating and Notching Criteria for Equity REITs,' Nov. 12, 2012. 