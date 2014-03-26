Fitch Revises Societe Generale's Outlook to Negative on Support Expectations; Affirms at 'A'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS/LONDON, March 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised Societe Generale's (SG) Outlook to Negative from Stable and affirmed its Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A' and Short-term IDR at 'F1'. At the same time, the agency has affirmed the Viability Rating (VR) at 'a-', Support Rating Floor (SRF) at 'A' and Support Rating (SR) at '1'. A full list of rating actions is provided at the end of this rating action commentary. The revision of the Outlook on SG's support-driven Long-term IDR to Negative reflects Fitch's expectation that the probability of support from the state, if needed, is likely to decline during the next one to two years. The rating actions have been taken in conjunction with a review of support for banks globally and also as part of a periodic review of the global trading and universal banks (GTUBs), which comprise 12 large and globally active banking groups. Fitch's outlook for the sector is stable on balance. Earnings pressure in securities businesses and continued conduct and regulatory risks present in the GTUBs are offset by strengthened balance sheets as capitalisation and liquidity remain sound. Fitch forecasts stronger GDP growth in most major economies, which should contribute to a more balanced economic environment. However, the economy is likely to remain challenging in 2014 and we expect recovery in France to be slower than in other countries where the GTUBs are active. KEY RATING DRIVERS- IDRS, SENIOR DEBT, SR AND SRF SG's Long- and Short-term IDRs, Support Rating, Support Rating Floor and senior debt ratings reflect Fitch's expectation of support from the French state (AA+/Stable), if required, and the Long-term IDR is at its Support Rating Floor. This expectation is derived from SG's systemic importance in France, given its size, significant deposit market shares and provision of core credit and other key financial services to the French economy. The Negative Outlook on SG's Long-term IDR reflects Fitch's view there is a clear intention ultimately to reduce implicit state support for financial institutions in the EU, as demonstrated by a series of legislative, regulatory and policy initiatives. We expect to see the EU's Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD) voted through European parliament in the coming weeks and implemented into national legislation later in 2014 or in 1H15. We also expect progress towards the Single Resolution Mechanism (SRM) for eurozone banks in this time horizon. These two developments will, in Fitch's view, dilute the influence France has in deciding how French banks are resolved and increase the likelihood of senior debt losses in its banks if these fall foul of solvability assessments. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, SENIOR DEBT, SR AND SRF As SG's Long-term IDR is at its SRF, the sensitivities of its IDRs and senior debt ratings are predominantly the same as those for the SRF. The SR and SRF are sensitive to progress made in implementing the BRRD and the SRM. The directive requires 'bail in' of creditors by 2016 before an insolvent bank can be recapitalised with state funds. A functioning SRM and progress on making banks 'resolvable' without jeopardising the wider financial system are areas of focus for eurozone policymakers. Once these are operational they will become an overriding rating factor, as the likelihood of the bank's senior creditors receiving full support from the sovereign if ever required, despite its systemic importance, will diminish substantially. Fitch expects that the BRRD will be enacted into EU legislation in the near team and progress made on establishing the SRM is looking close to being ready in the next one to two years. Therefore, Fitch expects to downgrade SG's Support Rating to '5' and revise down its SRF to 'No Floor'. The timing at this stage is likely to be some point in late 2014 or in 1H15. A revision of the SRF to 'No Floor' would mean that SG's Long-term IDR would likely be downgraded to the level of its VR, which as it currently stands would mean a one notch downgrade to 'A-'. After this revision of the SRF, the Long-term IDR and the Outlook would be sensitive to the same factors that affect its VR. A downgrade of the Long-term IDR would not necessarily lead to a downgrade of the Short-term IDR. We may affirm the Short-term IDR at 'F1' to reflect SG's improved liquidity and the bank's ability to access short-term central bank funding if needed. KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR SG's VR benefits from its solid and well-performing franchises in selected businesses, including French retail and commercial banking and its leading global franchise in equity derivatives. SG is also showing success in its eurobond activity and has established itself as a leading player in the euro corporate bond market, where it has natural synergies with its large French corporate customer base. A key positive driver for the VR is management's focus on strengthening its balance sheet in terms of both liquidity and capital, which have improved notably during the past two years and now look solid. However, the VR factors in negative drivers, which include a high gross impaired loans ratio, high loan impairment charges and significant exposure to risk in CEE/Russia. Moreover, SG's franchises as a whole do not have the same breadth or global reach as enjoyed by most of SG's GTUB peers in their chosen areas. It is also not clear at this stage how successful SG will be in central and eastern Europe. In addition, earnings from its global markets business are inherently volatile, although this is partly offset by the balance of the bank's capital market business, which is roughly evenly split between fixed income and equities. Moreover, capital markets activities are less important to SG's business model than at many of its GTUB peers. RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR We see improvements in the bank's business model and earnings diversification, which if continued could lead to positive rating pressure on the VR. In particular, we would look for further improvement in SG's international retail banking business, which may be manifested in lower loan impairment charges and in the franchise becoming a stronger and less volatile pillar of the bank's profitability. In addition, we would look for capital and liquidity to remain at least at current levels and in line with similarly rated peers. If the VR is upgraded by one notch, the IDRs would no longer be driven by state support and the Outlook on the Long-term IDR would be revised to Stable. Negative pressure on the VR could come if the bank adds to the fragmentation of its business mix and indicate a lack of strategic focus, for example by making a significant opportunistic acquisition that does not fit with any of its core businesses. In addition, significant erosion in asset quality, for example in CEE/Russia, or in capitalisation and liquidity would also be negative for the VR. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES Subordinated debt and other hybrid securities issued by SG and SG Capital Trust III are all notched down from SG's VR in accordance with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's respective non-performance and relative loss severity risk profiles, which vary considerably. The most recent issues of hybrid securities have been in the form of additional Tier 1 capital, which is rated five notches below the VR (two notches for loss severity, three notches for non-performance). The subordinated debt and other hybrid securities ratings are primarily sensitive to changes in SG's VR. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBSIDIARIES AND AFFILIATED COMPANIES The Long-and Short-term IDRs and Support Rating of SG's French subsidiaries Credit du Nord and Compagnie Generale de Location d'Equipements are based on an extremely high probability of support from SG if needed. Credit du Nord's and Compagnie Generale de Location d'Equipements' Long-and Short-term IDRs are equalised with those of SG and their Long-term IDR have the same Outlook as we view them as core subsidiaries given their importance to and integration with its parent. The ratings of these subsidiaries are therefore sensitive to changes in SG's IDRs and could also be sensitive to changes in their strategic importance to the rest of the group. Societe Generale Acceptance N.V., SG Option Europe and SG Structured Products Inc. are wholly owned financing subsidiaries of SG whose debt ratings are aligned with that of SG based on an extremely high probability of support if required. Their ratings are sensitive to the same factors that might drive a change in SG's IDR. The rating actions are as follows: Societe Generale Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Revised to Negative Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a-' Support Rating: affirmed at '1' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A' Commercial paper: affirmed at 'F1' Long-term debt: affirmed at 'A' Short-term debt: affirmed at 'F1' Market linked securities: affirmed at 'Aemr' Lower Tier 2 notes: affirmed at 'BBB+' Hybrid capital instruments: affirmed at 'BB+' Additional Tier 1 capital: affirmed at 'BB' Societe Generale Acceptance N.V. Market-linked guaranteed notes: affirmed at 'Aemr' Senior guaranteed notes: affirmed at 'A' Short-term guaranteed notes: affirmed at 'F1' SG Option Europe Senior notes: affirmed at 'A'/'F1' SG Structured Products Inc. SG Structured Products Inc. Senior guaranteed notes: affirmed at 'A' Credit du Nord Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Revised to Negative Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1' Support Rating: affirmed at '1' Long-term debt: affirmed at 'A' BMTN programme: affirmed at 'A' EMTN programme: Long-term affirmed at 'A', Short-term affirmed at 'F1' Certificates of deposits: affirmed at 'F1' Viability Rating: unaffected Compagnie Generale de Location d'Equipements Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Revised to Negative Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1' Support Rating: affirmed at '1' 