Fitch Revises Sodrugestvo's Outlook to Negative; Affirms at 'B'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW/LONDON, December 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised Luxembourg-based Sodrugestvo Group S.A.'s (Sodru) Outlook to Negative from Stable. Sodru's Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) has been affirmed at 'B'. The affirmation reflects our expectation that Sodru's business profile will emerge stronger once the major greenfield projects consolidated in FY14 (fiscal year-ending June 2014) operate at enhanced capacities. At present we expect Sodru to benefit from government support to the food producing sector given the food import bans in place and other measures as the country aims to attain food self-sufficiency. However, the Negative Outlook captures the stretched financial metrics, in particular leverage which will likely remain at or above 5.0x (Readily Marketable Inventories (RMI)-adjusted) for longer than expected, which will translate into weak financial flexibility. In particular Fitch would view negatively if management were to pursue an aggressive expansion plan which may necessitate additional debt financing. The Negative Outlook also factors in our assessment of the weak liquidity position although we acknowledge the loan from the controlling shareholders (USD48.5m received in cash in FY14) together with recent refinancing activity has helped shore up liquidity. Any indication that liquidity resources would deteriorate given the difficult operating environment could cause a downgrade of the IDR of at least one notch. KEY RATING DRIVERS Stretched Credit Metrics Consolidation of the port terminal, processing plant and logistics company, which were previously held off balance sheet, resulted in additional debt and interest costs which were higher than originally envisaged. In addition, new facilities were not fully operational throughout the year and thus we expect new assets to contribute to profits starting from FY15. As a result, we anticipate Readily Marketable Inventories (RMI)-adjusted funds from operations (FFO) leverage of 5.7x in FY15 (an improvement relative to 8.4x in FY14) which, together with FFO fixed charge cover of 2.0x in FY15, if maintained, would be more consistent with a 'B-' rating profile. Future deleveraging may be accelerated by higher sales growth (mostly traded volumes of grain and crushed volumes in soybean processing) supported by an upside in prices. In addition, the ratings affirmation assumes a sustained EBITDAR margin at or above 6.5%, equivalent to an FFO margin around 3%, together with controlled capex spending and low dividend pay outs. More Conservative Growth Strategy Fitch expects Sodru to pursue more conservative expansion after its greenfield projects were finalised in FY14. Substantial debt-funded growth will be also constrained by leverage covenants, which the company has under its major loan agreements. In our projections we assumed capex of around USD50m a year, which, however, may be scaled down to around USD10m due to low maintenance capex requirements of newly constructed facilities. Strengthening Forward Integration The rating remains supported by Sodru's asset-heavy business model with vertical integration into soybean origination, storage, processing and product delivery. Acquisition of a logistics company and newly constructed port terminal and processing plant in FY14 is expected to provide synergies to existing operations and strengthen Sodru's market position. Moderate but Improving Diversification While Sodru's vertically-integrated business model is obviously beneficial in terms of control over the soybean meal and oil production cycle, Fitch stresses that this approach leaves Sodru exposed to the global soybean market dynamics and prices. However, we expect Sodru's diversification into grains to improve in line with expanding collaboration with its strategic partner Mitsui & Co Ltd. EBITDA Margin Stabilisation in FY15 We expect the EBITDA margin to improve in FY15 up to 6.5% and remain at similar levels thereafter thanks to close to full utilisation of crushing capacity and greater contribution of logistics and infrastructure segments, which will be also supported by growing grain trading volumes. In FY14, Sodru's EBITDA margin had decreased to 3.0% (FY13: 5.4%) due to delays in the ramp-up of production in the new plant and the lower utilisation of newly added transportation and infrastructure assets. Limited Rouble Depreciation Impact The recent sharp depreciation of the rouble should not jeopardise Sodru's capacity to service its debt, which is primarily in US dollars. We consider the company's operations as naturally hedged as revenues as well as operating and interest costs are well-matched due to the linkage of soybean and grain prices to world dollar-based prices. We also do not expect rouble depreciation to drive a substantial decrease in demand for soybean meal, which is sold mostly within Russia, thanks to low world soybean prices. We also expect the demand for soybean meal in FY15 to be supported by Russian food ban, which will be beneficial for Sodru's main customers - meat producers. RATING SENSITIVITIES Negative: Future developments that could lead to a negative rating action include: - FFO adjusted gross leverage (RMI-adjusted) sustainably above 5.0x if coupled with negative free cash flow (FCF) from larger-than-expected capex or working capital or acquisitive activity. - Deterioration of FFO margin sustainably below 2.5% as a result of operating underperformance or increasing interest burden. - Liquidity erosion caused by the limited availability of bank financing in relation to short-term maturities or refinancing at more onerous terms than expected. Positive: Future developments that could lead to a stabilisation of the rating outlook include: - FFO adjusted gross leverage (RMI-adjusted) sustainably below 5.0x supported by positive FCF, conservative business expansion funded by cash flows or equity rather than debt. - FFO margin sustainably around 3%. - Enhanced liquidity buffer relative to short-term debt maturities combined with continuing government support to the sector. LIQUIDITY AND DEBT STRUCTURE Weak Liquidity As a soybean processor and soft commodity trader, Sodru strongly depends on the availability of working capital financing, which leads to a high proportion of short-term debt. As at end-September 2014, Sodru's short-term debt amounted to around USD879m or more than 60% of total debt. Liquidity is considered weak as short-term debt exceeds liquidity sources such as expected mildly positive FCF, available undrawn bank lines of USD117m as at end-September 2014 and Fitch-adjusted unrestricted cash balances of USD43m as at FYE14. However, we note that a seasonally high debt level at end-September should be offset by higher RMI, which Fitch estimates at USD315m as at FYE14. 