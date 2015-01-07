Fitch Revises Thomas Cook Group's Outlook to Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, January 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised UK-based tour operator Thomas Cook Group plc's (TCG) Outlook to Stable from Positive, while affirming its Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B'. The senior unsecured notes issued by Thomas Cook Finance plc have also been affirmed at 'B+'/'RR3'. The Outlook revision reflects Fitch's view that developing competitive trends and Thomas Cook's positioning in the tour operator and airline marketplace will continue to limit the momentum with which the business can strengthen the company's free cash flow generation and credit profile. Fitch, however, recognises the group's successful cost-cutting, which we believe will continue to be supported by an on-going fleet renewal programme. The affirmation reflects improved results for the financial year ended September 2014, following significant further cost-cutting. KEY RATING DRIVERS Turnaround Plan, Improved Trading TCG continues to deliver on its Wave 1 cost-cutting programme, by achieving GBP400m cumulative savings against a previously announced target of GBP360m, while the EBIT margin improved to 3.8% at FYE14 from 2.8% at FYE13. TCG's turnaround plan is designed to improve profitability by GBP500m (recently increased from GBP460m) by end-2015. A further GBP400m of cost-cutting (Wave 2 programme) by end-2018 has now been identified. There are execution risks, but we note management's successful track record to date and expect that it will continue to execute the plan, notwithstanding the recent change in CEO. Competitive, Low Margin Industry Competition in the holiday sector remains keen, notably from low-cost airlines and the constant growth of online companies such as Expedia.com. Against a target online penetration rate of 50% for bookings by 2015, TCG's online bookings only rose to 38% of total bookings at FYE14 (target 40%), suggesting that TCG, despite its strong brand name, is yet to be identified as a first-call online brand. Established Brand Name The ratings continue to benefit from the strong brand name, geographical diversification of its customer base and end-destinations, dynamic new management, a cost-cutting and re-organisation programme, improved working capital management and IT system rationalisation. Seasonality and Leverage Working capital typically increases by up to GBP700m between September to December, due to this being a quieter holiday period and higher marketing costs for the summer season. Group-adjusted funds from operations (FFO) gross leverage is forecast to be around 5.5x at FYE15 (including working capital swings of GBP700m), from around 6.5x at FYE14. Liquidity Following a successful refinancing in 2013 we expect sustained and improving free cash flow generation, an extended debt maturity profile, and available cash balances and undrawn committed bank lines to support the business's financial flexibility and liquidity. RATING SENSITIVITIES Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating action include: - An enhanced EBIT margin of close to 4% - Positive free cash flow generation - Improved interest cover and lease-adjusted FFO gross leverage (including GBP700m for working changes) below 5.0x Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating action include: - Deterioration in EBIT margin below 2.5%, reflecting increased competition - Liquidity headroom below GBP200m - Increase in FFO gross leverage (as adjusted by Fitch) above 7.0x Contact: Principal Analyst Ishani Goonasekera Associate Director +44 20 3530 1509 Supervisory Analyst Paula Murphy Director +44 20 3530 1718 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Committee Chairperson Raymond Hill Senior Director +44 20 3530 1079 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. 