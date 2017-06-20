(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, June 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlooks of National Bank of Bahrain (NBB), BBK B.S.C (BBK) and Ahli United Bank B.S.C (AUB) to Negative from Stable and affirmed the Long-Term Issuer Defaults Ratings (IDRs) of NBB and BBK at 'BB+' and AUB at 'BBB+'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. The Outlooks have been revised following the revision of the Bahraini sovereign Outlook to Negative due to a widening government deficit, high and rising debt, the lack of a medium-term fiscal framework combined with high oil dependence and domestic political tensions that hamper fiscal adjustment (see 'Fitch Revises Bahrain's Outlook to Negative; Affirms IDR 'BB+'' dated 12 June 2017 on www.fitchratings.com). KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRs, SRs AND SRFs NBB's and BBK's IDRs are driven by standalone strength of the individual banks, as reflected by their respective Viability Ratings (VRs). They are also underpinned by potential sovereign support, as reflected by their respective Support Rating Floors (SRFs). NBB's and BBK's Support Ratings (SRs) and SRFs reflect Fitch's expectation of a moderate probability of support from the Bahraini authorities, if required. Our view of support is based on the systemic importance of NBB and BBK as major retail and corporate banks in Bahrain, and the Bahraini authorities' high propensity to support domestic commercial banks, albeit with a weakening ability to do so. The Bahraini government holds significant stakes in both banks - 32% in BBK and 44.2% in NBB via Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Co (the investment arm of the Government of Bahrain) - which is also a factor in Fitch's view on sovereign support. AUB's IDRs and SR reflect a high probability of institutional support from the bank's core shareholder, the Public Institute for Social Security (PIFSS), an arm of the State of Kuwait (AA/Stable), which holds an 18.7% stake in the bank. The strong links between PIFSS and AUB include PIFSS's strong interest as shareholder in both AUB and its Kuwaiti subsidiary (in which PIFSS holds a 12% stake). However, support from PIFSS is constrained by Bahrain's Country Ceiling of 'BBB+' and the Negative Outlook reflects that on the Bahraini sovereign rating. VRs NBB's and BBK's VRs are capped by the operating environment in Bahrain, and more specifically by the Bahrain sovereign rating. Both NBB and BBK are predominantly domestic banks with significant exposure to the sovereign and the domestic operating environment. NBB's VR also reflects the bank's solid capital ratios (albeit only appropriate in the context of a weakening operating environment, lower risk-weighted assets due to high government exposure and a concentrated balance sheet), strong domestic franchise, consistent and solid profitability, generally adequate asset quality despite a fairly high headline impaired loan ratio, and sound liquidity. However, NBB's VR also factors in the bank's reliance on a small and competitive domestic environment and concentrations in both loans and deposits, which although comparing well with GCC peers, still give rise to event risk. BBK's VR takes into consideration the bank's satisfactory and resilient financial performance despite the weakening operating environment in Bahrain. BBK has maintained solid margins and consistent profitability through its well-established franchise. Funding and liquidity indicators remain satisfactory and are important rating drivers. Asset quality metrics are sound. However, BBK's VR also reflects the bank's loan book concentration, which while well below the levels of peers still gives rise to event risk. We also take into account the bank's dependence on the undiversified Bahraini market. In light of the weakening operating environment, Fitch views capital as only adequate despite capital-raising in 2Q16. AUB's VR is not capped by the Bahraini operating environment and sovereign rating, but at this rating level the deteriorating Bahraini operating environment is putting pressure on the bank's VR. AUB's VR benefits from the bank's diversified franchise, with operations across the GCC, specifically in Kuwait, sound asset quality despite exposure to the higher-risk Middle East/North Africa (MENA) markets, such as Egypt, and solid operating profitability. Risk appetite is conservative compared with many peers in the region and asset quality metrics are consistently sound and compare well with peers. AUB's VR also takes into account loan book concentrations, which however is somewhat mitigated at group level by geographic and sector diversification. The rating also reflects capitalisation ratios that although adequate for the bank's operations, are low compared with domestic and regional peers. SENIOR DEBT Senior debt ratings are aligned with the respective banks' IDRs. SUBORDINATED DEBT BBK's subordinated debt is rated one notch below the bank's Long-Term IDRs, reflecting below-average recoveries. RATING SENSITIVITIES IDRS, SRs AND SRFs NBB's and BBK's Long-Term IDRs would only be downgraded if both their VRs and SRFs are downgraded and revised downward respectively. A downgrade of the Bahraini sovereign by one notch would result in a downward revision of NBB's and BBK's SRFs by one notch, reflecting the weakening ability of the sovereign to support its domestic banks. AUB's IDRs are sensitive to a change in Fitch's view of PIFSS's ability or propensity to provide support or to changes in Bahrain's Country Ceiling. The IDRs would be downgraded if Bahrain's Country Ceiling is downgraded or if Fitch believes that PIFSS's ability or willingness to support has diminished. In turn, Bahrain's Country Ceiling is sensitive to a change in Bahrain's sovereign rating, which is on Negative Outlook. VR Downward pressure on NBB's, BBK's and AUB's VRs could arise from a further material worsening of the Bahraini operating environment. The three VRs would be downgraded by one notch if the sovereign rating is downgraded by one notch. Downside risk to NBB's VR may also arise from further deterioration in asset quality. Downside risk to BBK's VR could also arise if asset quality or capitalisation considerably weakens from current levels. AUB's VR is also sensitive to asset quality or liquidity deterioration or if the bank's Fitch core capital ratio is severely eroded. SENIOR AND SUBORDINATED DEBT The senior and subordinated debt ratings are sensitive to the same considerations that might affect each of the bank's Long-Term IDRs. The rating actions are as follows: AUB: Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Revised to Negative from Stable Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F2' Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb' Support Rating affirmed at '2' Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'BBB+'/'F2' BBK: Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook Revised to Negative from Stable Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'B' Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb+' Support Rating affirmed at '3' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB+' Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'BB+' Subordinated debt affirmed at 'BB' NBB: Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook Revised to Negative from Stable Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'B' Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb+' Support Rating affirmed at '3' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB+' Contact: Primary Analyst Redmond Ramsdale Senior Director +44 20 3530 1836 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Zeinab Abdalla Associate Director +971 4 424 1210 Committee Chairperson Eric Dupont Senior Director +33 1 44 29 9131 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 25 Nov 2016) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here Solicitation Status here#solicitation Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE here. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001