(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, June 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlooks
of National Bank
of Bahrain (NBB), BBK B.S.C (BBK) and Ahli United Bank B.S.C
(AUB) to Negative
from Stable and affirmed the Long-Term Issuer Defaults Ratings
(IDRs) of NBB and
BBK at 'BB+' and AUB at 'BBB+'.
A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating
action commentary.
The Outlooks have been revised following the revision of the
Bahraini sovereign
Outlook to Negative due to a widening government deficit, high
and rising debt,
the lack of a medium-term fiscal framework combined with high
oil dependence and
domestic political tensions that hamper fiscal adjustment (see
'Fitch Revises
Bahrain's Outlook to Negative; Affirms IDR 'BB+'' dated 12 June
2017 on
www.fitchratings.com).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRs, SRs AND SRFs
NBB's and BBK's IDRs are driven by standalone strength of the
individual banks,
as reflected by their respective Viability Ratings (VRs). They
are also
underpinned by potential sovereign support, as reflected by
their respective
Support Rating Floors (SRFs).
NBB's and BBK's Support Ratings (SRs) and SRFs reflect Fitch's
expectation of a
moderate probability of support from the Bahraini authorities,
if required. Our
view of support is based on the systemic importance of NBB and
BBK as major
retail and corporate banks in Bahrain, and the Bahraini
authorities' high
propensity to support domestic commercial banks, albeit with a
weakening ability
to do so.
The Bahraini government holds significant stakes in both banks -
32% in BBK and
44.2% in NBB via Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Co (the investment
arm of the
Government of Bahrain) - which is also a factor in Fitch's view
on sovereign
support.
AUB's IDRs and SR reflect a high probability of institutional
support from the
bank's core shareholder, the Public Institute for Social
Security (PIFSS), an
arm of the State of Kuwait (AA/Stable), which holds an 18.7%
stake in the bank.
The strong links between PIFSS and AUB include PIFSS's strong
interest as
shareholder in both AUB and its Kuwaiti subsidiary (in which
PIFSS holds a 12%
stake). However, support from PIFSS is constrained by Bahrain's
Country Ceiling
of 'BBB+' and the Negative Outlook reflects that on the Bahraini
sovereign
rating.
VRs
NBB's and BBK's VRs are capped by the operating environment in
Bahrain, and more
specifically by the Bahrain sovereign rating. Both NBB and BBK
are predominantly
domestic banks with significant exposure to the sovereign and
the domestic
operating environment.
NBB's VR also reflects the bank's solid capital ratios (albeit
only appropriate
in the context of a weakening operating environment, lower
risk-weighted assets
due to high government exposure and a concentrated balance
sheet), strong
domestic franchise, consistent and solid profitability,
generally adequate asset
quality despite a fairly high headline impaired loan ratio, and
sound liquidity.
However, NBB's VR also factors in the bank's reliance on a small
and competitive
domestic environment and concentrations in both loans and
deposits, which
although comparing well with GCC peers, still give rise to event
risk.
BBK's VR takes into consideration the bank's satisfactory and
resilient
financial performance despite the weakening operating
environment in Bahrain.
BBK has maintained solid margins and consistent profitability
through its
well-established franchise. Funding and liquidity indicators
remain satisfactory
and are important rating drivers. Asset quality metrics are
sound.
However, BBK's VR also reflects the bank's loan book
concentration, which while
well below the levels of peers still gives rise to event risk.
We also take into
account the bank's dependence on the undiversified Bahraini
market. In light of
the weakening operating environment, Fitch views capital as only
adequate
despite capital-raising in 2Q16.
AUB's VR is not capped by the Bahraini operating environment and
sovereign
rating, but at this rating level the deteriorating Bahraini
operating
environment is putting pressure on the bank's VR.
AUB's VR benefits from the bank's diversified franchise, with
operations across
the GCC, specifically in Kuwait, sound asset quality despite
exposure to the
higher-risk Middle East/North Africa (MENA) markets, such as
Egypt, and solid
operating profitability. Risk appetite is conservative compared
with many peers
in the region and asset quality metrics are consistently sound
and compare well
with peers.
AUB's VR also takes into account loan book concentrations, which
however is
somewhat mitigated at group level by geographic and sector
diversification. The
rating also reflects capitalisation ratios that although
adequate for the bank's
operations, are low compared with domestic and regional peers.
SENIOR DEBT
Senior debt ratings are aligned with the respective banks' IDRs.
SUBORDINATED DEBT
BBK's subordinated debt is rated one notch below the bank's
Long-Term IDRs,
reflecting below-average recoveries.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, SRs AND SRFs
NBB's and BBK's Long-Term IDRs would only be downgraded if both
their VRs and
SRFs are downgraded and revised downward respectively.
A downgrade of the Bahraini sovereign by one notch would result
in a downward
revision of NBB's and BBK's SRFs by one notch, reflecting the
weakening ability
of the sovereign to support its domestic banks.
AUB's IDRs are sensitive to a change in Fitch's view of PIFSS's
ability or
propensity to provide support or to changes in Bahrain's Country
Ceiling. The
IDRs would be downgraded if Bahrain's Country Ceiling is
downgraded or if Fitch
believes that PIFSS's ability or willingness to support has
diminished. In turn,
Bahrain's Country Ceiling is sensitive to a change in Bahrain's
sovereign
rating, which is on Negative Outlook.
VR
Downward pressure on NBB's, BBK's and AUB's VRs could arise from
a further
material worsening of the Bahraini operating environment. The
three VRs would be
downgraded by one notch if the sovereign rating is downgraded by
one notch.
Downside risk to NBB's VR may also arise from further
deterioration in asset
quality.
Downside risk to BBK's VR could also arise if asset quality or
capitalisation
considerably weakens from current levels.
AUB's VR is also sensitive to asset quality or liquidity
deterioration or if the
bank's Fitch core capital ratio is severely eroded.
SENIOR AND SUBORDINATED DEBT
The senior and subordinated debt ratings are sensitive to the
same
considerations that might affect each of the bank's Long-Term
IDRs.
The rating actions are as follows:
AUB:
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Revised to Negative
from Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb'
Support Rating affirmed at '2'
Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'BBB+'/'F2'
BBK:
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook Revised to Negative
from Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb+'
Support Rating affirmed at '3'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB+'
Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'BB+'
Subordinated debt affirmed at 'BB'
NBB:
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook Revised to Negative
from Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb+'
Support Rating affirmed at '3'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB+'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Redmond Ramsdale
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1836
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Zeinab Abdalla
Associate Director
+971 4 424 1210
Committee Chairperson
Eric Dupont
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 9131
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
