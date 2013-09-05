Fitch Revises Uganda's Outlook to Positive; Affirms at 'B'

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Uganda - Rating Action ReportLONDON, September 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised Uganda's Outlook to Positive from Stable and affirmed its Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'B' and Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'B'. Fitch has also affirmed Uganda's Country Ceiling at 'B'. KEY RATING DRIVERS The revision of the Outlook to Positive from Stable reflects the following key rating drivers and their relative weights: High - Uganda has a long track record of robust growth, averaging 7% for more than a decade, above African peers, helping to lift two-thirds of the population out of abject poverty. Growth has been buoyed by strong export performance, with exports rising from 10% of GDP in 2002 to 22% in 2012 supported by rising volumes and diversification into non-traditional exports. The completion of Bujagali Power Station helped lift growth to 5.1% in 2012 by improving power supply. Fitch expects growth to rise above 7% by 2015, boosted by a reduction in infrastructure bottlenecks and the development of the oil sector. - Growth has benefited from credible economic policy management relative to the 'B' category. This is reflected in improved monetary policy management, which has helped bring inflation down to below 5% in early 2013 from 30% in October 2011. Prudent fiscal policy has helped contain increases in government debt following debt relief in 2006, with government debt as a percentage of GDP at 29.1% in 2013, well below the 'B' median of 39.4%. Government deposits are high at 20% of GDP, due to the issuance of debt for monetary policy purposes. Consequently, net debt as a percentage of GDP is a modest 9.1%. Furthermore, a commitment to a flexible exchange rate and an open capital account has enabled the economy to adjust to disruptions more quickly than its peers. Medium - A renewed commitment to address weak revenue mobilisation through tax reforms. Revenue as a percentage of GDP has remained little changed at 13% of GDP for much of the past decade. - Uganda's aid dependence has declined significantly over the past decade, falling to 1.7% of GDP (or 12% of revenue) in 2012 from 6.6% of GDP (or 40% of revenue) in 2002. Uganda's 'B' IDRs also reflect the following key factors:- - Structural weaknesses are the key constraint on the ratings, including low GDP per capita (USD633) and human development levels, and a weak business environment. - Weak governance standards, as highlighted by a corruption scandal in late 2012 which saw many donors cut direct budget support. RATING SENSITIVITIES The main factors that could lead to an upgrade are: - A continued recovery in economic growth supported by further investment in infrastructure and a continued track record of prudent economic policy. - An increase in the ratio of government tax revenue to GDP in FY2013/14 combined with further reforms to improve the tax take. The current rating Outlook is Positive. Consequently, Fitch's sensitivity analysis does not currently anticipate developments with a material likelihood of leading to a downgrade. However, any sustained deterioration in fiscal discipline, macroeconomic stability and/or political stability would have adverse consequences for the rating, as would an extended slowdown in growth given the fast population growth. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch assumes that growth will recover to 7% by 2015 supported by rising infrastructure investment and the development of the oil sector. No drought is assumed. Fitch assumes that growth will recover to 7% by 2015 supported by rising infrastructure investment and the development of the oil sector. No drought is assumed. Fitch assumes that the gradual recovery in the world economy starts to gain momentum from the second half of this year. Fitch assumes that the pace of structural reform will continue, in addition to the authorities' commitment to prudent economic policies. Political stability is maintained. Contact: Primary Analyst Carmen Altenkirch Director +44 20 3530 1511 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Paul Gamble Director +44 20 3530 1623 Committee Chairperson Tony Stringer Managing Director +44 20 3530 1219 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. 