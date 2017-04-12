(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MILAN/LONDON, April 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the
Outlook for
Unilever NV and Unilever PLC (together Unilever) to Negative
from Stable. The
Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) and senior unsecured
ratings for
Unilever are affirmed at 'A+' and the Short-Term IDRs at 'F1'.
The senior unsecured ratings of Unilever Capital Corporation
(UCC) and
Alberto-Culver Co. are affirmed at 'A+', and the commercial
paper programmes of
Unilever NV, Unilever PLC and UCC are affirmed at 'F1'. Both UCC
and
Alberto-Culver benefit from cross-guarantees with Unilever NV,
Unilever PLC and
Unilever United States, Inc.
The Negative Outlook reflects Unilever's departure from its
historically
conservative financial policy towards greater shareholder
returns as well as the
potential for more spending on bolt-on M&A. The announcement of
a EUR5 billion
share buyback programme increases funds from operations (FFO)
adjusted net
leverage to around 2.9x at end-2017 in our rating case. Such
leverage is not
commensurate with an 'A+' rating. The risk that leverage may
remain at this
level beyond 2017 is mitigated by heightened scope for asset
divestment,
initiatives to increase profitability, and our expectation that
free cash flow
(FCF) will remain in the region of EUR1.1 billion-EUR1.3
billion. In the absence
of further payouts, we expect deleveraging capacity and metrics
to return to
levels commensurate with the current ratings.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
FMCG Industry-Leading Organic Growth: We continue to expect
revenue growth to be
in the 3%-5% range and for the EBITDA margin to improve to
around 18.5% by 2019.
The opportunity for growth continues to lie in Unilever's
emerging markets
business, with accelerated growth being driven by recovering
macroeconomic
factors. Unilever maintained good organic growth in 2016 (3.7%)
despite the
economic disruptions experienced in India and Brazil, and the
adverse FX impact
(-5.1%) which caused a 1.0% decline in overall revenue.
Profit Margin Expansion: We believe that Unilever is well placed
to deliver a
further 80bp margin expansion by 2021 given its track record
over the last few
years in a difficult trading environment. In 2016, the EBITDA
margin rose to
17.6%, a 50bp increase on 2015's level. This was achieved
through a combination
of margin-accretive innovations and acquisitions and the
benefits of Unilever's
cost rationalisation programmes, including efficiencies in
advertising and
promotions through more extensive use of digital media, and
reductions in
overheads and, in the lower-margin home-care business, of stock
keeping units.
Portfolio Reorganisation: Unilever has announced its intention
to divest or spin
off the Spreads unit (part of its Food business) and to
establish an integrated
Food & Refreshment unit. This should allow it to streamline
operations and
exploit cost savings potential. In our base case, we assume EUR6
billion of
proceeds from disposal of the spreads business, which could be
allocated to debt
reduction, reducing leverage by 0.6x. We believe the disposal
makes strategic
sense, allowing management to focus more on core products.
Dual Headquarters: We view Unilever's announcement that it will
review its dual
structure positively. We are confident that the portfolio
reorganisation will
help accelerate the targeted margin progression and could
facilitate any
strategic decision in terms of sizeable M&A or more sizeable
restructuring in
the future, aimed at focusing on the Personal and Home Care
businesses only. It
also reduces complexity and gives greater transparency. In our
base case, we
assume that any changes to the group structure will have a
neutral effect on
instrument ratings and that any structural or contractual
subordination mirrors
that of the current dual structure. Any changes to this
assumption could have an
impact on the ratings.
M&A Activity: The ratings do not factor in large M&A, but assume
a moderate
step-up in bolt-on annual acquisition spending to EUR1.5 billion
for 2017, EUR3
billion for 2018 and EUR1.5 billion from 2019 onwards. This
exceeds annual FCF
of EUR1.1 billion-EUR1.3 billion. Unilever has become more
acquisitive since
2009 in pursuit of higher growth and innovative products. It
spent an average
EUR1.7 billion a year in 2015-2016. Still, we believe this type
of spending will
continue in a measured manner as the company can continue to
rely on its organic
growth capability. The scope for future divestments has
increased butin our
current base case, we only include the disposal of the spreads
business.
Change in Financial Policy: Although management has reset its
financial policy
and is now targeting a net debt / EBITDA of 2.0x (compared to an
average
1.3x-1.4x recorded over 2013-2016), we expect it to continue to
operate the
business prudently and to adhere to its new targets, which
remain conservative.
In our base case, we only factor in the announced shareholder
return of EUR5
billion in 2017. However, any further shareholder payouts or M&A
activity funded
with debt and causing FFO-adjusted net leverage to rise above
2.5x on a
permanent basis could be negative for the ratings.
Strong, Stable Cash Generation: While the higher leverage has
weakened
Unilever's financial profile, Fitch continues to view the
company's cash flow
and liquidity as strong. In addition, Unilever's business
profile remains stable
for its current rating level, benefiting from strong brands and
market shares in
its core product categories across personal and home care and
food &
refreshments. This has resulted in a consistent track record of
low to
mid-single-digit organic revenue growth and steady profit margin
expansion,
which we expect to continue despite occasional market headwinds.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
Unilever's 'A+' rating reflects its position as the world's
third-largest food
and consumer products company, the stability of its operating
profile, and the
expectation that it will generate sufficient FCF to fund the
majority of its
bolt-on M&A spending. The announced share buyback programme and
the higher
returns of capital to its shareholder (12% increase in dividend
distribution)
will put considerable pressure on 2017 leverage, and the risk
that this could
continue is reflected in the Negative Outlook. That stated, we
expect asset
disposals, the portfolio reorganisation, and the acceleration of
the saving
programmes to improve profitability and debt repayment capacity
and to sustain
value creation.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Low to mid-single-digit organic revenue growth;
- EBIT margin gradually growing by 80bp by 2020 from 2016's
14.8% level;
- Capex at around 3.5% of revenue and annual bolt-on
acquisitions of EUR1.5
billion in 2017, EUR3 billion in 2018 and EUR1.5 billion from
2019 onwards;
- Disposal of the spreads business in 2018, valued at
approximately EUR6
billion;
- 12% increase in dividend distribution in 2017, with a payout
ratio of 77%;
- Share buyback of EUR5 billion in 2017.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to a Change of
Outlook to Stable
- Maintenance of a diversified business portfolio along with
continued progress
in operational restructuring or business mix, leading to steady
long-term
organic revenue growth and an EBIT margin remaining above 14%
(2016: 14.8%);
- FFO-adjusted net leverage returning below 2.5x on a sustained
basis;
- FFO fixed charge coverage remaining above 6x;
- FCF remaining above EUR1 billion.
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Negative
Rating Action
- FFO-adjusted net leverage staying permanently above 2.5x
(2016: 2.3x) as a
result of continued share repurchase programmes, special
dividends or M&A;
- Significant slowdown in growth in the emerging markets to
which Unilever is
mainly exposed, not fully offset by dynamic growth elsewhere;
- FFO fixed charge cover of less than 6x (2016: 8.3x);
- FCF consistently below EUR1 billion annually (2016: EUR1.1
billion).
LIQUIDITY
Strong Liquidity: Liquidity is supported by Unilever's FCF
generation and proven
access to the capital markets. The group also issues commercial
paper at the
Unilever NV, Unilever PLC and UCC levels and has access to
USD6.5 billion of
revolving 364-day bilateral credit facilities. Most debt is at
UCC, Unilever NV
and Unilever PLC. Unilever NV and Unilever PLC guarantee each
other's debt and
also that of UCC.
