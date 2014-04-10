RPT-Fitch: Richard Hall Appointed CEO of Business Monitor International

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

April 10 (Reuters) -

Business Monitor International today announced it has appointed Richard Hall as Chief Executive Officer, effective June 2014. Mr. Hall succeeds founders and co-CEOs Jonathan Feroze and Richard Londesborough, who will be moving into non-executive roles on the Fitch Information Services Board. Business Monitor International, an independent provider of country risk, financial markets and industry analysis specialising in emerging and frontier markets, was acquired by Fitch Group on March 14 2014.

Paul Taylor, President and CEO of Fitch Group, commented: “Richard Hall is a visionary executive with extensive operating experience producing high quality business information and analysis. Under Richard’s leadership, Business Monitor is poised for a new period of growth that will benefit its clients, as well as contribute to Fitch’s preeminence in financial and business information services. We would like to acknowledge and thank Richard Londesborough and Jonathan Feroze for conceiving and building Business Monitor into the world-class business that it is today.”

Richard Hall, CEO designate of Business Monitor International, commented: “Business Monitor produces exceptional quality products that are highly valued by influential leaders in business, government, academia, and financial markets around the world. Business Monitor has enjoyed strong growth over the past five years and now, as part of Fitch Group, we anticipate tremendous opportunities to strengthen our client offering and further grow the business.”

Mr. Hall spent eight years at Mergermarket Limited, from the company’s inception when he created and launched Debtwire and dealReporter through to its sale to Pearson Plc and earnout period. More recently he was Chief Operating Officer of WorldOne Limited, where he helped the company transition from an entrepreneurial business to one poised for future growth, and is currently Non-executive Chairman of Cognolink Limited. He began his career at investment bank Lazard, and, later worked for NewMedia Spark plc, a venture capital fund. He has an MBA from INSEAD and an MA in Economics from Cambridge University.

Business Monitor International (BMI) integrates country risk and industry analysis and forecasts on global, regional, and country level developments and trends across 200 countries and 24 industry verticals. Business Monitor Online, the company’s enterprise platform, enables clients to access daily analyses, time series and forecast data, reports and proprietary databases. BMI has approximately 300 employees and is based in London with additional offices in New York, Singapore, and Pretoria. For more information visit www.businessmonitor.com