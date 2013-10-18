Fitch: Rise in Rates, Government Strife Will Not Deter U.S. Housing Recovery

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: U.S. Homebuilding/Construction: The Chalk Line Fall 2013 here NEW YORK, October 18 (Fitch) The recent sharp rise in mortgage rates and increases in home prices will slow, but not derail the U.S. housing recovery, according to Fitch Ratings in the latest edition of the 'Chalk Line'. As such, Fitch projects stable ratings for most issuers within the homebuilding sector heading into next year. 'Still low absolute mortgage rates and home prices well below former highs in most markets suggest that affordability is still attractive' said Managing Director Robert Curran. 'Recent government struggles, negative equity and challenging mortgage qualification standards appear to be little more than short-term headwinds restraining the housing recovery.' Fitch is projecting 2013 single-family housing starts to improve about 17%, while new home sales increase approximately 20% and existing home sales grow 8.5%. Fitch also projects total housing starts to expand 16.5% to 1.1 million in 2014 as single-family starts advance 20% and multi-family volume gains 9%. New home sales should improve 20%, while existing home growth should moderate to 5%. Fitch will provide a brief recap of the second-quarter 2013 and comment on the outlook for the balance of 2013 and 2014 during a teleconference to be held this Monday, October 21, at 11:00 a.m. ET (separate press release to follow). Fitch's latest 'U.S. Homebuilding: The Chalk Line - Quarterly Update: Fall 2013' includes the following key updates and new features: --Homebuilders' quarterly growth trends and margin statistics for 2Q'13, excluding the impact of non-recurring, non-cash real estate charges, are provided; --Liquidity analyses are updated and historical liquidity profiles are presented for perspective; --Recovery ratings are detailed for six single B or lower rated homebuilding credits; --Historical housing costs, affordability and price-to-rent ratios are discussed; --Movers and mobility rates for 2007 and 2011 are compared; --The Census Bureau's updated population projections, including forecasts adjusted for various international migration rates, are presented and reviewed; --Builders' idled (mothballed) land concentration is referenced; --Trends in homebuilder gross margins, excluding impairment and write-offs and before interest expense are chronicled; --Various foreclosure statistics and related data are updated and a summary of historical foreclosure filings is presented; --There are also updated comments on the Fed and interest rates, government housing legislation, HAMP, HARP, ARMs, the appraisal process, AD&C financing, Chinese drywall litigation, home pricing, Fannie Mae/Freddie Mac, Dodd-Frank regulations, household growth trends, FHA, the MBS market, underwriting standards, trends in median household income, and surveys about home ownership; --Fitch's economic and construction forecasts for 2013 and 2014 have been updated. The report is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' under 'Latest Research' or by clicking on the above link. Contact : Robert P. Curran Managing Director +1-212-908-0515 Fitch Ratings, Inc., One State Street Plaza, New York, NY 10004 Robert Rulla Director +1-312-606-2311 Monica Delarosa Associate Director +1-212-908-0525 Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278, Email: sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.