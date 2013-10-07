FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Fitch Rolls Out Inaugural U.S. CLO Asset Manager Handbook
October 7, 2013 / 1:08 PM / 4 years ago

RPT-Fitch Rolls Out Inaugural U.S. CLO Asset Manager Handbook

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 7 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has published the first edition of its U.S. CLO Asset Manager Handbook, which contains Profile Reports for 46 active U.S. CLO managers.

Fitch’s Profile Reports provide investors with a consistent framework for evaluating and benchmarking managers against each other. The reports all contain a combination of key manager facts and attributes. The information presented includes managers’ corporate structures, key personnel, assets under management and CLOs under management.

In the case of 19 managers, Fitch conducted operational risk assessments and reviewed the managers’ investment processes. The Profile Reports for those managers also include the Fitch View - Fitch’s assessment of the managers’ qualifications, strengths, potential areas of concern, and any mitigating factors.

The U.S. CLO Asset Manager Handbook is available at ‘www.fitchratings.com’ or by clicking on the below link.

Link to Fitch Ratings’ Report: U.S. CLO Asset Manager Handbook

