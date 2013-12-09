RPT-Fitch: Russian bank cleanup positive, but poses short-term risks

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Dec 9 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

The cleanup of the Russian banking sector by the Central Bank of Russia (CBR) should be positive in terms of raising governance standards and getting rid of non-viable banks, Fitch Ratings says. However, the implementation of these measures could raise risks to depositor confidence in the short-term.

We currently do not observe any significant liquidity stress among Fitch-rated Russian banks, as most tend to keep reasonable liquidity buffers, on average sufficient to withstand 20% of deposit outflows, and most of them had net short-term interbank assets at end-October 2013. Liquidity risks are also mitigated by the deposit insurance scheme, which covers up to RUB700,000 per person including interest (effectively most retail deposits) and pays out relatively quickly.

However, after the withdrawal of licences at Bank Pushkino and Master Bank for misconduct, a number of other mid-sized banks, including Smolenskiy, Project Finance and Solidarnost, experienced liquidity problems from a deposit run. Solidarnost has received financial assistance from the CBR, while the other two are still in negotiations with the regulator.

Unprotected depositors and lack of understanding of the deposit insurance system can trigger a bank run, with a subsequent flight to quality having spill-over effects on other banks. This risk is exacerbated by retail term deposits being effectively on-demand, subject to losing interest, under the Russian civil code.

Dependence on interbank funding may be another risk factor, as we understand that the unsecured interbank market for smaller banks has dried up on the news of problems in the above banks and potential further CBR actions.

The example of Solidarnost, which held liquid assets (mostly cash) equal to 20% of customer deposits based on statutory accounts at end-October 2013, shows that in a severe liquidity stress, the central bank may need to intervene promptly to restore stability and customer confidence. Otherwise, further cleanup could result in more widespread liquidity problems.

The revocation of banking licences is not new in Russia; 27 have been withdrawn so far in 2013, 22 in 2012 and 18 in 2011. These were typically for tiny institutions and are positive for a sector that has over 900 banks. The most recent licence withdrawals were for relatively larger banks, for example Master Bank ranked 72nd in terms of assets, although it accounted for less than 0.2% of sector assets. We believe the recent actions reflect a more rigorous approach towards eradicating cases of misconduct and bad management in banks by the CBR, under its new head, Elvira Nabiullina.

We expect the sector cleanup to continue as there have been several official statements to alleviate potential concerns about the sufficiency of deposit insurance reserves, which are equal to only 1.2% of sector retail deposits. There has also been a new decree allowing the CBR to lend to the Deposit Insurance Agency, if necessary, and a postponement of the increase in the deposit insurance limit to RUB1m.

Another sign of more robust bank supervision is the new draft regulation on domestic systemically important banks. Although the exact list has not been defined yet, we estimate Sberbank, VTB, Gazprombank, Russian Agricultural, Alfa Bank, Unicredit, Raiffeisen and Rosbank to comfortably qualify for the preliminary criteria on factors such as market share, retail deposit volumes and interbank liabilities. This shows the intention to improve banking system stability by preserving its core. However, the specific benefits in terms of potential support, the extent of potential bail-in of senior creditors and the degree of additional oversight at systemically important banks remain unclear.