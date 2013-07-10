RPT-Fitch: Russian Utilities Dashboard H113

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

July 10 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has published the H113 Russian Utilities dashboard.

The publication explores the key themes affecting issuer credit profiles for the sector in Russia under the following headings:

- Key theme: Uncertainties in Regulatory Framework Continue.

- What Fitch is watching: substantial capex, privatisation, tariff caps.

- The ratings impact of the above.

The dashboard is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link below.

Link to Fitch Ratings’ Report: Russian Utilities Dashboard

