Fitch: Sector Rotation Shakes up European Equity Funds

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: European Equity Funds Dashboard September 2014 here PARIS, September 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report that European equity sector rotation resulting from sentiment-driven flows has been a challenge for historically outperforming growth fund managers. Sustained inflows into European equity funds between mid-2013 and June 2014 had benefitted value and high dividend funds at the expense of funds with a growth or quality bias. These flows then reversed in summer 2014 as investor appetite for the European recovery play abated, putting an end to the rally in low quality stocks but providing relief to growth fund managers. Sector and style rotation has strongly challenged historically outperforming quality / growth funds. More than 50% of the top performers (1st quartile, typically growth funds) between June 2009 and June 2013 dropped to the 3rd or 4th quartile during June 2013 to September 2014. European equity funds also exhibited greater performance disparity during this period, revealing new winners and losers. Performance disparity within growth/quality funds group reflects how actively portfolio managers PMs rotated their sectors. Growth/quality managers have resisted sector rotation by adding cyclicality to portfolios or playing the M&A theme. Small- and mid-caps stock-picking was favoured by some managers but that category also suffers from style rotation. European equity managers expect a weaker euro and re-leveraging to support inflows and returns in European equity funds, despite weak earnings and economic growth. The report, "European Equities Funds Dashboard September 2014", is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above.