(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO/NEW YORK, June 23 (Fitch) The U.S. Senate's draft
healthcare reform
legislation has mixed implications for health insurers relative
to the American
Health Care Act (AHCA) passed by the House of Representatives in
May, but is
broadly similar overall, Fitch Ratings says.
Notable differences in the Senate's Better Care Reconciliation
Act of 2017
(BCRA), announced yesterday, are more generous tax credits for
individuals
designed to replace ACA subsidies, a one-year extension of the
phase-out date
for the current Medicaid funding mechanism, and different
Medicaid inflation
adjusters. Additionally, the Senate bill does not contain
clauses that would let
individual states waive community rating regulations.
The credit implications of the differences between the bills are
mixed. The
Senate's more generous tax credits are likely to be
credit-positive for health
insurers as they would be closer to subsidies currently provided
by the ACA and
would more significantly reduce the out-of-pocket cost to
consumers of health
insurers' products. However, the inability of health insurers to
divert from
current community rating regulations under the Senate bill is
credit-negative
because it would prevent insurers from adopting the enhanced
risk-based pricing
differentiation available under the House bill.
Differences between the Senate and House bills are also likely
to have mixed
credit implications on Medicaid business. The Senate bill's
one-year extension
of the current Medicaid funding mechanism is a modest positive
since it gives
health insurers and states an additional year to adapt to the
legislation's
changes. However, over the longer term the Senate bill could
provide lower
funding levels given its lower inflation adjuster.
The credit profiles of large diversified health insurers are
unlikely to be
significantly affected by the Senate's or House's legislation.
However, smaller
less diverse players could be materially affected over the long
term by some
proposals, particularly health insurers that focus on the
Medicaid market.
Additionally, with such sweeping legislation, unintended and
unforeseen
consequences are likely to create uncertainty over the ultimate
net effect on
health insurers.
Fitch expects the effects of both the BCRA and AHCA would be
more heavily felt
by the individual and Medicaid markets rather than employer
group sponsored
market. Individual and Medicaid business represents fairly small
proportions of
membership and revenues for most of the health insurers we rate.
Under both the Senate and House bills, changes to Medicaid
funding to rely more
on per capita and block-grant funding are likely to put pressure
on state
budgets and adversely affect Medicaid-focused insurers. However,
these adverse
effects might be mitigated by states' desire for budget
certainty, leading them
to expand risk-sharing with private insurers as part of managed
Medicaid
programs.
Contact:
Mark Rouck, CPA, CFA
Senior Director
Insurance
+1-312-368-2085
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
David Prowse
Senior Analyst
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1250
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
