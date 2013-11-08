Fitch: SG's 3Q13 Results Resilient; Balance Sheet Continues to Strengthen

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS/LONDON, November 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that Societe Generale's (SG; A/Stable/a-) 3Q13 results were resilient and demonstrated the bank's ability to strengthen its balance sheet as capital ratios improved. SG's results included a EUR200m provision for litigation and regulatory costs as the bank increased its reserves to EUR0.7bn. The results have no immediate impact on SG's ratings. SG reported a 17% yoy decline (29% qoq) in pre-tax profit to EUR960m for 3Q13, adjusted for fair value of own debt changes (EUR223m pre-tax loss), credit value adjustment/debt value adjustment accounting impacts (EUR8m pre-tax loss) and small impairments and capital losses (EUR8m). The decline was largely due to the EUR200m general provision for litigation and regulatory costs (booked in the corporate centre). Excluding this provision, the adjusted pre-tax income would have been stable yoy and declined quarterly by a moderate 20%, given the strong performance in 2Q13 and seasonality. SG's French retail banking business and corporate and investment banking (CIB) were the main contributors to the bank's pre-tax profit. Each generated about 32% of the business divisions' pre-tax profit (excluding the losses in the corporate centre and the legacy assets portfolio). French retail banking posted a EUR480m operating profit in 3Q13, down 10% yoy but only 3% lower than in the previous quarter. Similar to its French peers, Fitch does not expect the performance of SG's French retail banking business to improve materially until interest rates rise from their currently low levels, and loan volumes increase (lending to corporates declined 3% yoy at end-3Q13). Loan impairment charges (LICs) have decreased over recent quarters to 57bp of customer loans in 3Q13 on an annualised basis (58bp in 2Q13, 65bp in 1Q13). Fitch expects that any possible deterioration in asset quality, where lending to SMEs and professionals are particularly exposed to the prevailing difficult economic environment, should remain manageable for the bank. SG's CIB business includes its core activities (capital markets, and financing and advisory) and its legacy assets portfolio. The core activities posted a EUR488m operating profit, down 11% both yoy and qoq, partly driven by higher operating expenses, including higher tax costs in France. Revenue was resilient given the weak trading environment and a seasonally slower quarter. The core activities generated a 17% annualised return on Basel III allocated equity in 9M13. The capital markets division's 3Q13 net revenue fell by a modest 5% from a strong 3Q12, benefiting from the good performance in the equity sales and trading business (+11% yoy and -2% qoq). SG's fixed income sales and trading business suffered, but less than most of its European peers as net revenue fell 7% qoq and 21% yoy. The equity business particularly benefited from strong results in derivatives, where SG continues to be the market leader, and structured products. In line with the market trend, revenue in SG's financing and advisory business stalled, declining 6% qoq as a result of lower client activity, particularly in structured products, and lower issuance volumes. The legacy assets portfolio generated a EUR115m operating loss in 3Q13, higher than in the two previous quarters, when market conditions had been more favourable to run down the portfolio. The non-investment grade portion of the portfolio is now small, at EUR1bn, and Fitch does not expect any material losses from this portfolio in the coming quarters. Including investment grade assets, the bank's legacy assets amounted to EUR5.7bn at end-September 2013. SG's wealth management business, which is being merged with the CIB business, remains small. While its contribution to the bank's pre-tax profit was a limited EUR72m, the business reorganisation should generate more cross-selling opportunities and better cost efficiency. However, Fitch does not expect the business to become a major contributor to the bank's earnings in the medium term. SG's international retail banking (IRB) confirmed the improvements seen in the previous quarters, notably on cost cutting, with a cost-income ratio of 60% for the division in 3Q13. Fitch considers that generating a higher risk-adjusted profitability in this business will take time and will notably require a better operating environment in some countries where SG has a significant presence, such as Romania (EUR7m net loss in 3Q13). SG's other two large IRB markets are the Czech Republic, which continued to report satisfactory performance and drives IRB's operating profit, and Russia. SG's Russian operations markedly improved cost efficiency in the quarter, but still suffer from high LICs (70% of pre-impairment profit in 3Q13). SG's specialised financial services and insurance business continued to generate good performance in 3Q13, with pre-tax profit up by 20% yoy and 4% qoq. The division generated 20% of 3Q13 pre-tax income (excluding corporate centre and legacy assets portfolio). Operating expenses in specialised financial services remained well-controlled and declined 4% yoy, whereas LICs fell by 12% yoy. SG continued to build its litigation reserves, which amounted to EUR700m at the end of the quarter, to address rising litigation and regulatory costs, which affect the whole banking industry. Fitch expects the ultimate cost of litigation and regulatory matters to remain manageable for SG, although a larger than expected loss, limiting SG's ability to maintain adequate capitalisation, would put the bank's Viability Rating under pressure. SG continued to strengthen its Basel III 'fully applied' common equity Tier 1 ratio, which rose to 9.9% because of internal capital generation (22bp improvement) and lower legacy assets (21bp). The bank's CRD IV leverage ratio (based on total CRD IV Tier 1 capital) reached 3.3% on a 'fully applied' basis at end-September 2013, which was above the expected 3% regulatory threshold and compares relatively well with that of its European peers. SG's Basel III liquidity coverage ratio remained above 100% at end-September 2013 despite a reduction in its liquid asset buffer. The buffer covered 129% of the bank's short-term wholesale funding maturing within one year, but the composition of the liquidity pool changed as cash and deposits with central banks were reduced. Cash and central bank deposits fell by EUR20bn in 3Q13 to EUR58bn and were equal to 55% of short-term wholesale funding maturing within one year. 