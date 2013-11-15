Fitch: Shanghai FTZ Reveals China's Stance on Strategic Sectors

SHANGHAI, November 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says the Shanghai Free Trade Zone's (FTZ), so called, negative and positive lists shed further light on which sectors the Chinese government views as strategically important, and hence which are likely to benefit from government protection and support. Fitch expects the government to maintain a tight grip over the negative list - the highly strategic sectors - while other sectors (the positive list) could see more liberalization and reform. Restrictions in Negative List: We expect the government to maintain a controlling stance over the negative list sectors which the state views as strategic and important to national security and that only very slow and conservative reforms are likely in the medium term. The agriculture industry is the most important strategically with a requirement for state monopolies to be maintained in grain reserve management. Furthermore, foreign investment is highly restricted in the upstream and midstream of the value chain including seed production, cotton plantation, grain processing, as well as distribution of cotton and other agricultural products. Domestic ownership control is also required in railway passenger transportation, airlines, nuclear power, and power grids among a number of other sectors generally considered as backbones of the Chinese economy and infrastructure. Additionally, in oil and gas exploration and production, the government requires foreign investors to co-invest and operate with a Chinese partner. The government also restricts foreign investment in sectors which are less strategic but suffer from excessive capacity surplus such as ferrous metals, or sectors with ideological influence such as media where state censorship is strictly adopted. Positive List Sectors to Liberalize: Fitch expects the government to gradually reduce the barriers to entry in the positive list sectors, which are generally service-oriented such as consumer/retail, professional services, shipping and logistics, technology, healthcare, education and culture. Given their strong growth potential, these sectors will benefit from the liberalization of the market and lowering of ownership restrictions. Such changes would be consistent with government goals to promote consumer spending, in order to deliver more sustainable long-term economic growth. Government Support in Ratings: Fitch captures government support for sectors and companies' ratings in two different ways. Firstly, government influence over a market may be beneficial if it promotes demand, restricts competition, benefits margins or limits the opportunities of uneconomic or marginal investment. These effects would be reflected beneficially both in financial metrics and in our assessment of business risk when we determine a company's stand-alone credit rating. Secondly, for government-owned companies we assess the legal, operational and strategic ties between the company and the government, including the history of financial support and the level of management control the government exerts. Where these ties are strongest we are likely to rate the company using a top-down approach based on the state's rating. Where links are weaker but we believe that government would still provide some support in the event of financial distress, we provide some notching support above the company's stand-alone rating, typically by up to two notches. Lists Enhance Transparency: We believe that the publication of these lists, the first of their kind in China, has improved transparency; national guidelines have previously been vague and inconsistently interpreted. The negative list comprises hundreds of foreign investment restrictions in 18 sectors. Conversely, foreign investment in the positive list sectors will only be subject to post-filing requirements, rather than the requirement to seek regulatory approval from the Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) and the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC). Fitch expects the Chinese government to evaluate the effect of the negative list within 12 months and make adjustments in 2014 and onwards as the state's experiment with the Shanghai FTZ progresses. Contact: Ying Wang Director +86 21 50973010 Fitch Ratings (Beijing) Ltd. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com 