RPT-Fitch: Sharp Fall in EMEA Capital Goods' Financial Headroom
March 22, 2013 / 9:26 AM / 5 years ago

RPT-Fitch: Sharp Fall in EMEA Capital Goods' Financial Headroom

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

March 22 () - (The following statement was released by the rating agency) Fitch Ratings’ new debt capacity report highlights that debt capacity in the capital goods industry at the beginning of 2013 has fallen a dramatic 82% yoy. We see little chance for a material improvement in the near term, as companies battle margin compression in the face of increased competitive pressure, but continue to spend generously on capex, acquisitions and share buybacks. The challenging operating environment took its toll on earnings generation, a key driver of the recent implosion in debt capacity. We expect another challenging year for the industry in 2013, with modest revenue growth of 2% on average and flat margins. This will limit capital goods companies’ ability to significantly deleverage. We expect negative rating actions to be limited over the next 12 months to early-2014, although companies on both ends of the EMEA capital goods ratings range, including Siemens (‘A+'/Stable) and Arcelik (‘BB+'/Stable), currently have limited financial headroom in their current ratings. These companies are comparatively more pressured to cut costs and cash expenditures. Coupled with limited, but incremental improvements in funds from operations (FFO), we expect these companies’ leverage to fall to a level commensurate with their current ratings. The full report, '‘EMEA Capital Goods Financial Flexibility Low in 2013” is available at fitchratings.com.

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: EMEA Capital Goods Financial Flexibility Low in 2013 here

