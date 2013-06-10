Fitch: Significant Risks Remain Within Irish Banking System

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Peer Review: Irish Banks here LONDON, June 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a newly-published special report that the Irish banks' Viability Ratings are constrained by the significant risks that remain in the Irish banking system. However, support remains an important rating driver and Fitch considers that the Irish authorities' propensity to support the 'pillar' banks, Bank of Ireland (BOI) and Allied Irish Banks, p.l.c. (AIB) remains undiminished, despite the withdrawal of the Irish Bank Eligible Liabilities Guarantee (ELG) in March 2013. Fitch believes that the pillar banks' performance will continue to track within the stress case scenario of the 2011 Prudential Capital Assessment Reviews (PCAR), however these tests were framed on a Basel II basis. Since then capital expectations of market participants have increased. The 2014 PCAR may revise the stress assumptions and requirements to align more closely with Basel III. "As Irish banks' capital ratios continue to be eroded and a return to profitability only appears feasible in the longer term, the banks may need to raise additional capital before they can contemplate a future independent of state support", says Denzil De Bie, a Director in Fitch's Financial Institutions Group. Irish banks' asset quality remains weak, with high NPLs and impairment charges, especially against commercial real estate and residential mortgage loans. Although the rate of deterioration slowed at BOI and AIB in 2012, Fitch believes impairment charges could increase during 2013 and 2014, with arrears reaching a peak in 2014, as the banks accelerate the resolution of mortgage arrears in line with new targets set by the Central Bank of Ireland in March 2013. Underlying pre-provision operating profitability is structurally very weak because of the long-term, very low-yielding mortgage loans in their books. Until rates rise, Fitch considers that a return to sustainability will only be possible as the various restructuring and cost control plans of the banks begin to yield results. Fitch expects a return to operating profitability to be delayed until at least 2015 because of the continued erosion of earnings from high but reducing impairment charges. The report, entitled "Peer Review: Irish Banks" is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above. Contact: Denzil De Bie Director +44 20 3530 1592 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London, E14 5GN Christopher Keeling Analyst +44 20 3530 1494 Claudia Nelson Senior Director +44 20 3530 1191 Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.