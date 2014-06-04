Fitch: Singapore REITs Have Refinancing Flexibility Despite High Leverage

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Singapore REITs Sector - Refinancing Flexibility Counterbalances High Leverage here SINGAPORE, June 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a report published today that the refinancing flexibility of Singapore's real estate investment trusts (SREITs) counterbalances the sector's high leverage. The report used the financial results of 29 of the 31 listed SREITs and it found that their loans to property value ratios are well below the regulatory limit, while their unencumbered assets comfortably cover their unsecured creditors. They also have healthy FFO interest coverage. FFO interest coverage for the sector rose to 4.8x in 2013 from 4.1x in 2012. These mitigate the sector's high leverage, which the SREITs have been able to sustain due to low interest rates and rising asset values. The refinancing flexibility of the retail sector is marginally weaker, while that of the healthcare sector is stronger. Key risks faced by SREITs include a likely slowdown in rental income growth, pressure on occupancy across most sub-sectors, and the threat of a looming interest rate shock against which SREITs as a sector appear sufficiently insulated. Fitch expects the credit profiles of its rated SREITs to remain unchanged and therefore for their ratings to remain stable over the next 12-18 months. The SREITs rated by Fitch are Mapletree Industrial Trust (BBB+/Stable), Parkway Life REIT (BBB/Stable), CDL Hospitality Trusts (BBB-/Stable), and Far East Hospitality Trust (BBB-/Stable). The report "Singapore REIT Sector: Refinancing Flexibility Counterbalances High Leverage" is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above. Contact: Hasira De Silva, CFA Director +65 6796 7240 Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd 6 Temasek Boulevard 35-05, Suntec Tower Four, Singapore 038986 Nandini Vijayraghavan, CFA Director +65 6796 7216 Vicky Melbourne Senior Director Head of Industrials South East Asia and Australasia Ratings +612 8256 0325 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Related Research: Singapore REITs Sector Study: Debt Levels Increase Amidst Strong Operating Conditions (dated 18 March 2013). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Singapore REIT Sector Study: Debt Levels Increase Amidst Strong Operating Conditions here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.