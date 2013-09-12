Fitch: Slovenian Bank Clean-Up Still Uncertain Despite Progress

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, September 12 (Fitch) Last week's announcement of the resolution of two small Slovenian banks underlines the authorities' determination to tackle weaknesses in the banking sector without imposing losses on senior creditors, Fitch Ratings says. But the banks involved are small and without a timely transfer of problem assets to the state-owned "bad bank", a much-needed clean-up of the system remains uncertain. The overall clean-up costs could be underestimated by the Slovenian government. The EUR1bn guarantee issued by the sovereign to support the liquidity of Probanka and Factor Banka is large, particularly as these two banks make up just 4.5% of banking sector assets. This indicates that the contingent risks for the sovereign could rise. There is already significant divergence between official and Fitch estimates of bank recapitalisation costs. We estimate Slovenian banks could need EUR2.8bn (8% of GDP) of fresh capital, more than 2x the official estimate, because we make tougher assumptions on peak non-performing loan levels, their coverage and target capital ratios. In addition, the sovereign may also need to provide liquidity to support the transfer of assets to the bad bank. However, our base case remains that the sovereign can afford the bank restructuring costs. Non-performing loans have continued to increase and we believe they have yet to peak despite a recent slowing in the pace of economic contraction. The uncertain market conditions mean that agreeing an appropriate transfer value for the bad bank assets among several parties, including the European Commission, is a challenge. It is possible the asset transfer could be pushed back again, having already been extended by four months to October. The sub-investment grade Issuer Default Ratings of the three largest banks - NLB, NKBM and Abanka - already reflect significant uncertainty about timely provision of sufficient support to the banks. The delays with the timing of asset transfers to the bad bank increase the risk that additional credit losses will arise as portfolios continue to deteriorate. Further weakening of capitalisation from loan impairment losses could also lead to further downgrades for the Viability Ratings of Slovenian banks from already low levels. The announced wind-down of the two small banks has had limited impact on customer deposits within the system so far. However, the Slovenian market is highly interconnected and a sharp tightening of liquidity at those two banks could raise systemic risk. We continue to believe that support will be forthcoming for the largest banks, so the recapitalisations will not involve losses for senior creditors. The treatment of bank depositors and senior creditors in the resolution of the two small banks supports this view. The resolution stipulates that hybrid and other subordinated debt will be subject to burden sharing, consistent with new EU state aid requirements introduced in August. But there is significant uncertainty, particularly in light of continued delays with recapitalising the banks, which is why the IDRs are low. We expect further consolidation in the banking sector in the medium term, which combined with restructuring should help create a smaller number of more efficient and viable institutions. This could involve foreign investors. Contact: Lindsey Liddell Director Financial Institutions +44 20 3530 1008 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Michal Bryks Director Financial Institutions +48 22 338 6293 Matteo Napolitano Director Sovereigns +44 20 3530 1189 Cynthia Chan Senior Director Fitch Wire +44 20 3530 1655 Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.