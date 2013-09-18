RPT-Fitch: Small Bank Rescues a Threat to Italian Mid-Sized Banks

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Sept 18 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

The ratings of Italian mid-sized banks that participate in rescuing the rising number of small cooperative and savings banks under special administration could come under pressure, Fitch Ratings says. The acquisition of small troubled banks is likely to damage already challenged asset quality and erode capital. Most Italian mid-sized banks are already reorganising and restructuring, so the acquisition of weak banks that require significant management time to cut costs and re-establish viability would further threaten their already fragile earnings.

We expect mid-sized banks to have more appetite to be involved in rescuing troubled small lenders than larger banks. The latter have either recently stated their reluctance to rescue troubled domestic lenders or are not in a position to do so. In general, large Italian banks do not want to engage in acquisitions that generate goodwill and dilute capital. The two largest - Unicredit and Intesa Sanpaolo - could also face antitrust issues if they were to increase their domestic presence further in some regions, and therefore are more likely to be interested in foreign acquisitions.

We believe there is renewed interest in small bank rescues ahead of the European Central Bank taking up its role as direct supervisor, which we expect to be by end-2014. It will be more difficult for the Bank of Italy to orchestrate rescue acquisitions for banks that fall under the single supervisory mechanism once it is in place. In the past, small banks in difficulty were often acquired by larger ones under the coordination of the Italian regulator, avoiding expensive state interventions.

But the weak operating environment means no such rescue acquisition has taken place since mid-2011. The domestic operating environment remains extremely difficult, despite some indications that Italy might be exiting recession. Gross doubtful loans for the system peaked at a high EUR140bn at end-July 2013, over 7% of total gross loans.

We do not believe that small banks facing serious difficulties and placed in special administration are a material threat to the Italian banking system, as they represent a small percentage (below 2%) of total sector assets. Some small banks in difficulties have in some instances managed to raise fresh capital, mainly from retail investors. Others are rumoured to be looking to raise quite significant capital resources from groups of entrepreneurs with business in the banks’ home regions.

Special administration is a pre-resolution crisis-management procedure. The Bank of Italy can recommend that a bank in crisis be placed under special administration, under the Italian Banking Act. Administrative bodies are dissolved and commissioners are appointed to take over the management of the bank. The aim is to assess the bank’s financial situation and suggest solutions in the interest of depositors while the bank continues to operate and remains viable. This can last up to 12 months, with extensions possible. But if the commissioners conclude that a solution is not possible, the bank would be placed in compulsory liquidation.