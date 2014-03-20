Fitch: Small Banks May Sell CLOs Despite Possible Volcker Relief

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, March 20 (Fitch) Smaller US banks may sell collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) amid uncertainty about their treatment under the Volcker rule, according to Fitch Ratings. They may take the opportunity to divest now to limit downside risks, even though rules surrounding CLOs could be eased. Even if an exemption is made so banks can hold CLOs, or if some legacy holdings are temporarily grandfathered as in the Barr Bill approved by the House Financial Services Committee on March 14, small banks may still sell their positions given that secondary market pricing for CLOs has improved. Smaller banks' capital and profits would be more affected by the rule if it is not diluted. CLOs constitute an outsized portion of some banks' securities portfolios. Smaller banks more exposed to CLOs include Florida Community Bank with 36% of its securities portfolio in CLOs at end-2013 according to data from Highline Financial, NexBank (35%), Bank of Orchard (25%), Stifel Bank (23%) and Sun National (17%). The impact would depend on the extent to which the CLO portfolio is compliant with the Volcker rule. Small banks may prefer to sell sooner rather than risk a potential CLO fire sale by all banks near the rule's final implementation date if it is not relaxed. This would help limit their potential losses. Florida-based BankUnited, for example, sold its entire $431m CLO portfolio in December 2013, taking a new loss of $1.4m. CLO exposures at the largest banks appear less concentrated. JP Morgan and Wells Fargo, which held over 70% of the $67bn of bank-held CLOs at end-2013, had CLO portfolios between 8% and 9% of total securities. Large banks have greater financial flexibility to adapt once the rule is clarified. But higher regulatory capital charges under Basel III proposals for certain CLO exposures may cause large banks to further re-think the composition and size of their overall CLO portfolios. CLOs that include bonds, usually to boost yields, are treated as covered funds under the Volcker rule, finalized in December 2013. Since banks will be prohibited from holding such hedge fund investments, this could have the unintended consequence of damaging the corporate loan market as CLOs provide nearly a quarter of outstanding loans to US companies, according to the LSTA. US regulators are clarifying and potentially easing prohibitions surrounding CLOs. A key point of consideration in this process is whether a CLO bondholder's right to remove or replace a manager for cause constitutes an ownership interest. Contact: Justin Fuller Senior Director Financial Instituitons +1 312-368-2057 Cynthia Chan Senior Director Fitch Wire +44 20 3530 1655 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.