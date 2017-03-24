(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, March 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings does not believe the
disposal of
stakes in Hong Kong Life Insurance Limited (not rated) by OCBC
Wing Hang Bank
Ltd (WHB; A+/Stable/a-), Shanghai Commercial Bank Ltd (SCB;
A-/Stable/a-) and
Chong Hing Bank Limited (CHB; BBB/Stable/bbb) will have an
immediate effect on
the banks' ratings, but the one-off gains of up to 100% of the
banks' annual
profit, if retained, will support organic growth and help offset
rising credit
costs. The additional capital would also balance the banks'
higher risk appetite
for China-related activities.
The capital boost from the disposal is significant; 1.6% of
risk-weighted assets
for WHB, 1.1% for CHB and 1.0% for SCB. We calculate that the
Fitch Core Capital
ratios would increase to 20% for WHB and SCB and 15% for CHB,
assuming the banks
retain the entire proceeds as capital. All three banks' capital
levels remain
comfortably above their regulatory requirements and are in line
with those of
bigger Hong Kong peers.
Fitch considers WHB and SCB as having more scope to declare a
portion of the
proceeds as special dividends, given their stronger capital
positions, while
lower-rated CHB seems more poised to retain the gains to finance
China-related
growth. CHB's total loans increased by 11.1% in 2016, compared
with 6.5% for the
banking system. The capital buffers will protect all three
entities against
potential negative impacts when the International Financial
Reporting Standard 9
is implemented in 2018.
Fitch believes the sale of Hong Kong Life will not change the
banks' business or
earnings profiles, as the banks can continue to distribute the
insurer's
products. Hong Kong Life's 2016 profit before tax was
insignificant against the
banks' profits.
First Origin International Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of
China-based
financial services group, UCF Group, acquired 100% of Hong Kong
Life, including
a 33.3% stake from WHB, 16.7% from SCB and 16.7% from CHB's
insurance
subsidiary. The HKD7.1 billion consideration equates to a
substantial
price/carrying value of 12.4x and may be driven by higher
Chinese demand for
offshore insurance products.
In 2016 China's JD Capital bought FTLife Insurance Company
Limited (formerly
known as Ageas Insurance Company (Asia) Limited) (Insurer
Financial Strength
Rating at A-/Stable) and Dah Sing Bank (BBB+/Stable/bbb+) sold
its life
insurance business to Fujian Thai Hot Investment Company
Limited. In 2012 The
Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited
(AA-/Stable/aa-) and Hang Seng
Bank Limited (A+/Stable/a+) sold their general insurance
operations to AXA Group
and QBE Insurance Group Limited (A-/Stable), while retaining
their life
insurance operations.
Media reports indicate that Singapore-listed Great Eastern
Holdings, an
insurance company controlled by WHB's owner, Oversea-Chinese
Banking Corp
(AA-/Stable/aa-), and China-based YueXiu Financial Holdings,
which owns CHB,
were among the potential bidders for Hong Kong Life.
Contact:
Sabine Bauer
Senior Director
Financial Institutions
+852 2263 9966
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central
Hong Kong
Veronica Lau
Director
+852 2263 9924
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
