(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, May 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that Societe
Generale's (SG) 1Q17
results benefited from its diversified franchise, as lower loan
impairment
charges in international retail and corporate banking and a
rebound in trading
revenue from a weak 1Q16 offset continued revenue pressure in
French retail
banking. Results were dented by a EUR350 million provision
relating to a EUR963
million settlement agreement reached with the Libyan Investment
Authority (LIA)
to conclude civil litigation in the UK relating to a commercial
dispute between
the LIA and the bank in relation to investments entered into on
behalf of the
LIA. Separately, the bank continues to cooperate with US
authorities on the LIA
matter.
SG generated EUR1.3 billion pre-tax profit in 1Q17, 18% higher
yoy and adjusted
for own credit and debt valuation adjustments, PEL/CEL (home
loan purchase
schemes) provisions and a EUR218 million Euribor fine refund in
1Q16. Excluding
the settlement charge and the seasonal effect of banking levies,
the group
reported a sound 10.5% adjusted return on equity. Although the
total size of the
settlement is high, the impact on 1Q17 results is manageable,
and it has not
eroded capitalisation. Resolving pending litigation issues will
be an area of
management focus for the remainder of the year.
The improvement in the group's underlying performance was led by
all operating
businesses, with the exception of French retail, which saw
continued revenue
challenges amid increased investment in digitalisation and
branch network
optimisation. Pre-tax income in French retail fell by 7% yoy to
EUR474 million
(excluding PEL/CEL), as low interest rates and still high loan
renegotiation
volumes depressed net interest income, which was down 7% yoy. In
line with its
French peers, SG was able to partly offset pressure on net
interest income by
increasing fees, which rose 5% and accounted for 44% of French
retail revenues
in the quarter. Gross loans grew marginally yoy, despite strong
origination
volumes, as early repayments remained material. The bank expects
French retail
revenue to decline by between 3% and 3.5% (excluding PEL/CEL) in
2017, while
operating expenses should rise by a similar percentage. The
results in French
retail highlight the importance of maintaining sound cost
control and
concentrating on fee income to mitigate the effect of low
interest rates on the
domestic business.
Pre-tax income in International Retail Banking and Financial
Services (IBFS)
rose 45% yoy to EUR710 million, reflecting primarily a continued
decrease in
loan impairment charges, notably in Romania, which benefited
from an insurance
indemnity, but also in the Czech Republic, which saw loan loss
reserve releases.
Loan impairment charges for the division stood at 35bp of gross
loans,
materially lower than the average level of 65bp in 2016.
Adequate revenue growth
was underpinned by volume growth, notably in most African
countries, and
international retail was the main contributor to IBFS's pre-tax
profit. Retail
operations in Russia were breakeven, reflecting the group's
focus on larger
corporates, modest loan growth and the appreciation of the
rouble against the
euro.
Within IBFS, financial services to corporates saw a strong 21%
yoy revenue
increase, driven by sound business growth in SG's vehicle fleet,
both organic
and through the integration of the Parcours Group, as well as
loan growth in
equipment finance. Business growth resulted in an 11% increase
in operating
expenses, which was however outweighed by revenue growth and
pre-tax profit
increased by 29% to EUR233 million. Continued gross inflows into
life insurance
products, along with rises in premium income underpinned a sound
9% increase in
insurance's pre-tax profit to EUR125 million. We expect SG's
specialised
businesses to continue providing diversification benefits for
the rest of the
group and strong revenue growth.
Global Banking and Investor Solutions' (GBIS) pre-tax income
rose by 3% to
EUR514 million (30% of the group excluding the corporate
centre), predominantly
led by recovering sales and trading revenues following
industry-wide weakness in
1Q16. Revenues in GBIS rose 5% yoy, buoyed by a 13% rise in
fixed income trading
revenues (31% of GBIS revenues in 1Q17), underpinned by a strong
quarter for
rates and credit. Client appetite for equity derivatives,
notably in Asia,
helped equity trading revenues increase by 4% yoy. Prime
brokerage remained a
relatively minor revenue contributor, but the 9% yoy revenue
growth partly
reflected market share gains, according to the bank. Financing
and advisory
revenues fell 3% yoy, while asset and wealth management revenues
rose on the
back of net new asset inflows. GBIS' performance also benefitted
from a sharp
reduction in loan impairment charges in financing and advisory.
SG's fully-loaded Basel III CET1 ratio rose 10bp qoq to 11.6% at
end-1Q17,
primarily reflecting retained earnings. The group's
risk-weighted assets fell
marginally qoq, reflecting the technical impact of the removal
of an add-on on
the domestic corporate book, while leverage exposure grew in
line with
seasonally higher balance sheet utilisation compared to
year-end. This led the
group's fully-loaded Tier 1 leverage ratio to fall by around
15bp qoq to 4.1% at
end-1Q17. We expect SG to continue optimising its capital
structure as it
progresses towards meeting 2021 loss-absorbing capacity
requirements.
Contact:
Christian Scarafia
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1012
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Luis Garrido
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1631
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS
RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE
AVAILABLE here. FITCH
MAY HAVE
PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS
RELATED THIRD
PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD
ANALYST IS BASED
IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY
PAGE FOR THIS
ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch’s
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided “as is” without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001