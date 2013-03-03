Fitch: Softer Environment Likely for Australian Banks in 2013

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Australian Banks' Operating Environment here SYDNEY, March 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says a likely modest weakening in Australian banks' operating environment during 2013 is unlikely by itself to result in negative rating action. A more severe downturn could drive negative action although this is not the agency's base case. In a report published today, Fitch says it expects Australian banks' profit growth to come under pressure in 2013, due to likely subdued credit growth and a potential rise in impairment charges. However, loan losses should easily be absorbed by pre-impairment operating profits, as Australian banks are, and should remain, among the most profitable in the world. Fitch expects asset quality deterioration to result from slower Australian economic growth - the agency forecasts growth of 2.5% in 2013 - as mining investment nears its peak and some non-mining sectors struggle with a high Australian dollar and/or modest consumer confidence. Such asset quality deterioration should be modest and manageable. Profitability at Australian banks should be able to easily absorb losses under this scenario, based on their strong domestic franchises, adequate asset pricing, sound underwriting and a conservative regulatory environment. A significant rise in loan losses during 2013 would require a more severe economic downturn than Fitch's base case. Moderate household deleveraging and strong savings rates are likely to continue, assisting banks in further strengthening their funding profiles. Australian banks' reliance on wholesale funding, particularly from offshore sources, is a key weakness of the system, although this reliance has reduced since 2008. For further details, see the report "Australian Banks' Operating Environment" on www.fitchratings.com. Contact: Tim Roche Senior Director +61 2 8256 0310 Fitch Australia Pty. Ltd. Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney NSW 2000 Andrea Jaehne Director +61 2 8256 0343 Media Relations: Iselle Gonzalez, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0326, Email: iselle.gonzalez@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S FREE WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services licence (AFS licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001.