FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Fitch Solutions appoints Brian Filanowski as Global Product Head
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 17, 2014 / 12:31 PM / 3 years ago

RPT-Fitch Solutions appoints Brian Filanowski as Global Product Head

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

July 17 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Solutions today announces the appointment of Brian Filanowski as its Global Product Head.

Reporting to Gloria Aviotti, Global Head of Fitch Solutions, Mr. Filanowski joins as a Managing Director and will be based in New York. Mr. Filanowski will be responsible for the delivery and global expansion of existing and new analytical products and services from both Fitch Solutions and Fitch Ratings.

“Brian brings to the role the commercial, product and technology background that will drive our business forward and take it to the next level,” said Gloria Aviotti, Global Head of Fitch Solutions. “His appointment underscores our commitment to provide the global capital markets with innovative solutions and we look forward to working with him.”

Mr. Filanowski joins Fitch Solutions from Bloomberg LP, where he served as a business manager focusing on real-time datafeeds, and enterprise content and distribution. He has previous experience working for Thomson Reuters Group Plc, Interactive Data Corporation, Multex.com and Telekurs Financial.

Mr. Filanowski has an MBA from Fairfield University and a BA in Communications from Villanova University.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.