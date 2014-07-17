RPT-Fitch Solutions appoints Brian Filanowski as Global Product Head

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Fitch Solutions today announces the appointment of Brian Filanowski as its Global Product Head.

Reporting to Gloria Aviotti, Global Head of Fitch Solutions, Mr. Filanowski joins as a Managing Director and will be based in New York. Mr. Filanowski will be responsible for the delivery and global expansion of existing and new analytical products and services from both Fitch Solutions and Fitch Ratings.

“Brian brings to the role the commercial, product and technology background that will drive our business forward and take it to the next level,” said Gloria Aviotti, Global Head of Fitch Solutions. “His appointment underscores our commitment to provide the global capital markets with innovative solutions and we look forward to working with him.”

Mr. Filanowski joins Fitch Solutions from Bloomberg LP, where he served as a business manager focusing on real-time datafeeds, and enterprise content and distribution. He has previous experience working for Thomson Reuters Group Plc, Interactive Data Corporation, Multex.com and Telekurs Financial.

Mr. Filanowski has an MBA from Fairfield University and a BA in Communications from Villanova University.