Fitch Solutions: Exit of AMD CEO Sends CDS to Widest Level since February

NEW YORK, October 14 (Fitch) A change up at the top is sending credit default swap (CDS) spreads for Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) to its widest level since early this year, according to Fitch Solutions in its latest CDS Case Study Snapshot. Five-year CDS on AMD widened 15% in the last two trading days of last week to price at the widest levels observed since February. 'Last week's announcement that AMD's President and CEO was stepping down and being replaced by the current COO is the likely catalyst behind the CDS spread widening,' said Director Diana Allmendinger. It's important to note that AMD's spreads have been widening steadily since late August. 'The market has been concerned over AMD's forecasted third quarter earnings and falling PC market share,' said Allmendinger. The leadership change came one week ahead of AMD's third quarter earnings announcement. This may be a sign that weak consumer PC demand is more than offsetting growth in non-legacy PC markets. Fitch Solutions case studies build on data from its CDS Pricing Service and proprietary quantitative models, including CDS Implied Ratings. These credit risk indicators are designed to provide real-time, market-based views of creditworthiness. As such, they can and often do reflect more short term market views on factors such as currencies, seasonal market effects and short-term technical influences. This is in contrast to Fitch Ratings' Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs), which are based on forward-looking fundamental credit analysis over an extended period of time. Additional information about Fitch Solutions' products is available at www.fitchsolutions.com Contact: Diana Allmendinger Director +1-212-908-0748 Fitch Solutions, 33 Whitehall Street, New York, NY 10004 Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278, Email: sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com.