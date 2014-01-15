FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Fitch Solutions: Sears CDS Climb 39%, Now Lag JC Penney
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 15, 2014 / 2:05 PM / 4 years ago

RPT-Fitch Solutions: Sears CDS Climb 39%, Now Lag JC Penney

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 15 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Credit default swaps (CDS) on Sears Roebuck Acceptance Corporation (Sears) have widened 39% over the past month, according to Fitch Solutions.

Sears CDS significantly underperformed the 9% CDS tightening for the broader North America Retail CDS Index over the same time period. Additionally, the cost of Sears credit protection has climbed to levels not seen in nearly two years. ‘Worsening sentiment for Sears is likely attributed to disappointing holiday sales and a lowered forecast for the fourth quarter,’ said Director Diana Allmendinger.

Meanwhile, CDS liquidity for Sears is now trading in the second global percentile. ‘After pricing consistently tight relative to JC Penney during the latter half of last year, CDS on Sears are now trading 90 basis points wider than credit protection for JCP,’ said Allmendinger.

Fitch Solutions case studies build on data from its CDS Pricing Service and proprietary quantitative models, including CDS Implied Ratings. These credit risk indicators are designed to provide real-time, market-based views of creditworthiness. As such, they can and often do reflect more short term market views on factors such as currencies, seasonal market effects and short-term technical influences. This is in contrast to Fitch Ratings’ Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs), which are based on forward-looking fundamental credit analysis over an extended period of time.

Additional information about Fitch Solutions’ products is available in the link below:

‘detail=130’

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.