Fitch Solutions: Unitymedia KabelBW CDS Spreads Reach All-Time Tight Levels

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, November 25 (Fitch) Unitymedia KabelBW GmbH's five-year Credit Default Swaps (CDS) tightened 25% over the past month to price at all-time tight levels, according to Fitch Solutions in its latest case study. "After pricing consistently in-line with 'B' levels, credit protection on Unitymedia's debt is now pricing in 'BB-' space, or two notches higher," said Diana Allmendinger, Director, Fitch Solutions. Improved investor confidence for Unitymedia likely stems from revenue growth and an uptick in subscribers reported for the third quarter, as well as its parent's (Liberty Global plc) plans to expand content offered through its cable networks. Fitch Solutions case studies build on data from its CDS Pricing Service and proprietary quantitative models, including CDS Implied Ratings. These credit risk indicators are designed to provide real-time, market-based views of creditworthiness. As such, they can and often do reflect more short term market views on factors such as currencies, seasonal market effects and short-term technical influences. This is in contrast to Fitch Ratings' Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs), which are based on forward-looking fundamental credit analysis over an extended period of time.