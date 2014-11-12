Fitch: Solvency II Improves Slovenian Insurers' Risk Management

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Slovenian Insurance Market Snapshot here LONDON, November 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a newly published comment that the implementation of Solvency II regulations in Slovenia is improving insurers' risk management by driving a greater diversification of their investment portfolios. Large holdings in single names and sectors represent a significant risk for many Slovenian insurers. "We expect the Slovenian insurance market to remain profitable despite softer non-life pricing," says Clara Hughes, Senior Director in Fitch's Insurance team. "Assets under management are growing and the voluntary health market is expanding. However, profitability is vulnerable to shocks to the wider economy, as we saw in recent years when the government had to provide support to Slovenian banks." The dominance of the agency distribution channel has contributed to the fairly high profitability of motor insurance, despite the significant pricing power of Slovenia's largest insurer, Triglav. Motor insurance accounts for 50% of non-life premiums. The Slovenian insurance market is dominated by a small number of companies. At end-2013, the top three insurers accounted for 62% of the market, by gross written premium; the top five accounted for 80%. The comment "Slovenian Insurance Market Snapshot" is available at www.fitchratings.com. Contact: Contact: Clara Hughes Senior Director +44 20 3530 1249 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Hugh Dixon Analyst +44 20 3530 1647 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.