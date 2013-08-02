Fitch: Sony's Core Electronics Business Remains Fragile

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/SYDNEY/SINGAPORE, August 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says Sony Corporation's (Sony, BB-/Negative) return to profit for the first quarter of the financial year ending March 2014 (FYE14) is a step towards achieving long-term profitability. However, profitability in its core electronics business remains weak and, in Fitch's view, remains fragile to competitive pressure and exchange rate risk. Fitch would look for Sony to reclaim technology leadership in key products, further capitalise on its brand and improve profitability significantly before considering upgrading it to investment-grade. Sony reported an operating EBIT of JPY37bn in Q1 FYE14. However, excluding Sony Financial Holdings, exceptional gains and favourable exchange rate impact, Sony would have recorded an operating loss of JPY36bn, compared with a loss of JPY42bn during the same period last year. The weaker yen alone bolstered Sony's electronics revenue and operating EBIT by JPY191bn and JPY19bn respectively in Q1 FYE14. The Japanese yen depreciated by 19%-20% yoy against the US dollar and the euro. The weakening of the yen has been positive for Sony, particularly for its electronics and entertainment businesses in developed markets. However, the company also expects a negative foreign exchange impact of JPY20bn on EBIT in FYE14, due to emerging market currencies falling against the US dollar since June 2013, which may wipe out the foreign exchange benefit seen in Q1 FYE14. Profitability of the electronics business remains weak. Although Sony turned around the electronics business in Q1 FYE14 with an EBIT of JPY13bn, this was mainly driven by the yen depreciation and also the reclassification of JPY10bn expenses to corporate overheads. Sony achieved some success in its Xperia smartphones and LCD TVs, but it still lags in several areas, such as digital cameras, games, PCs and other audio and video products. It pared its FYE14 electronics business operating profit target of JPY100bn to below JPY90bn. Fitch believes that Sony would benefit from an increased focus on improving the core electronics business. However, the proposal to spin off a small minority of Sony's entertainment business will neither tighten the group's strategic focus nor provide sufficient impetus to transform the electronics business. A partial spin-off would generate capital to pay down debt or invest in new products, but minority dividends would leak from the group's future cash flows. Credit investors have benefitted from the relatively stable cash flows generated by these operations. Contacts: Kelvin Ho Director +852 2263 9940 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 2801, Tower Two, Lippo Centre 89 Queensway, Hong Kong Steve Durose Senior Director Head of APAC TMT Ratings +61 2 8256 0307 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.