RPT-Fitch: South Africa credit amnesty affects non-bank lending most

The South African government’s proposal to reduce the information available from credit bureaus would have a greater impact on the non-bank lending sector than on banks, Fitch Ratings says. Non-bank lenders are more reliant on credit bureaus, whereas banks can perform more of their credit assessment in-house. Non-bank lenders are more active in unsecured lending to impaired borrowers, where we think moral hazard will be greatest.

The proposal may introduce some moral hazard into borrower behaviour that could affect banks’ loan portfolio performance, but we do not think this would be sufficient to fundamentally affect asset quality over our rating horizon. Still, it could raise bank origination costs, and restrict rather than boost credit extension.

The proposal, adopted at end-September ahead of a month-long consultation, would remove all information on historical defaults from a borrower’s credit reference bureau record on payment of outstanding debt. It is not yet clear when this would happen or how repayment would be defined in a distressed-debt restructuring.

It would hamper banks’ ability to assess new borrowers. But existing borrowers will account for a large proportion of new lending and banks will still have access to their own borrower credit history information, and will remain able to price loans accordingly (although risk-based credit scoring would take account of the overall information reduction).

If banks had to make additional background checks, or more conservative assumptions about a new borrower’s creditworthiness, origination costs - and therefore average interest rates for new borrowers - could rise, defeating one of the proposal’s aims. If it made banks more wary of lending to new borrowers, it may fail in its aim of bringing individuals from the cash economy into the consumer credit market.

Because the effect would be greatest on unsecured non-bank lending, we do not foresee a major impact on Fitch-rated structured finance deals. We currently only rate RMBS and auto ABS consumer transactions in South Africa. The impact on these existing securities would not necessarily be great as the underlying loans were granted when originators had access to fuller borrower credit histories.

The impact on unsecured consumer loan securitisations might be bigger as borrowers are likely to have a negative credit record, and the nature of the product increases the likelihood of moral hazard.

The proposal would enable impaired borrowers to clean up their records by refinancing existing debt with private individuals or less risk-averse specialist lenders providing small, unsecured short-term loans. The borrower could then apply to a lender for credit with no record of previous impairment. Or borrowers may simply see reduced consequences from defaulting.

A similar initiative in 2006 arguably had an adverse effect on borrower behaviour. South Africa’s Credit Bureau Association’s analysis indicates 64% of borrowers affected subsequently took on more debt. Of these, 48% defaulted or had a judgement made against them within five years.

The proposal could affect a large number of retail borrowers. Publicly available data, for example from the National Credit Regulator, suggests that close to half of active borrowers registered with credit bureaus are impaired. But mortgage borrowers represent a very small portion of these records, and RMBS is the largest securitisation sector in South Africa.