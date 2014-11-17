Fitch: South/SE Asia Telcos' Profitability, FCF May Fall in 2015

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE/SYDNEY, November 16 (Fitch) Most South and South-East Asian telcos will face a generally challenging environment in 2015, although our sector outlooks will remain broadly stable. Free cash flow (FCF) will be minimal or negative due to high capex; profit margins will decline on competition; and revenue growth will be limited to low-to-mid single digit percentages as fast-growing data services offset declines in traditional voice and SMS revenues. Minimal Free Cash Flow FCF will be under pressure as telcos will continue to invest heavily in 3G/4G networks at the same time as cash from operations grows slowly due to lower margins. Philippine, Sri-Lankan and Thai telcos' investment requirements are particularly high as they plan to invest 25%-30% of their revenue either to expand networks or acquire new spectrum. Major Indian telcos will also need to acquire additional spectrum to support growing data traffic. Singaporean telcos' FCF will also be low despite reduced capex at 10%-11% (2014: 13%) of revenue as they will continue to distribute 80%-100% of their net income in dividends. Slow Revenue Growth Indian, Indonesian, Sri-Lankan, and Philippines telcos' 2015 revenue is likely to grow by mid-single-digits due to growing data usage arising from the greater availability of cheaper smartphones and generally affordable data tariffs. Singaporean telcos' revenue will only grow by low-single-digit due to higher intensity of cannibalisation of voice/text and international revenues by data. This is in spite of higher data revenues as the industry moves to volume-based pricing. Malaysian and Thai telcos' revenue is likely to grow by low single digits due to intense competition. Declining Profit Margins Philippines, Malaysian and Indonesian Telcos' 2015 profit margins will decline due to competition, higher marketing expenses and data-to-voice/text substitution. Philippine telcos are most exposed to margin declines as their most profitable text revenue is replaced by data services given that text's revenue contribution is highest at 30% than peers. Indian telcos' margins are likely to remain stable benefitting from a gradual rise in voice tariffs as pricing powers return to major telcos. However, Singaporean telcos' EBITDA margins could improve by 1 percentage point (pp). They may benefit from volume-based pricing and lower handset subsidies as monthly data use per subscriber grows higher. In addition, private Thai telcos' profitability could improve by 3pp in 2015. Regulatory cost savings will more than offset their higher marketing costs as consumers migrate to the 3G licensing regime from 2G concessions. Consolidation-Led M&A Weaker telcos in India, Indonesia and Sri-Lanka may consolidate or exit the industry allowing the remaining telcos to enjoy higher tariffs. These weaker, unprofitable operators will see mergers as a way to strengthen their uncompetitive market positions, and to maximise their ability to invest in capex, given their limited financial flexibility. However, significant debt-funded acquisitions leading to weaker balance sheets could lower rating or reduce ratings headroom. Sri-Lanka continues to be the most crowded market with five operators serving a population of 21 million. Ratings Headroom Fitch believes that most South and South-East Asian telcos have moderate to high ratings headroom going into 2015. However, three telcos which have relatively lower ratings headroom include - Bharti Airtel Limited (BBB-/Stable), Singapore Telecom (A+/Stable) and PT Tower Bersama Infrastructure (BB/Stable). Contact: Nitin Soni Director +65 6796 7240 Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd 6 Temasek Boulevard #35-05 Suntec City Tower 4 Singapore 038986 Steve Durose Senior Director +61 2 8256 0307 