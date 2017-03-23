(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Southern Cone Welfare States Face
Leaner Times
here
NEW YORK, March 23 (Fitch) Credit ratings in the Southern Cone
will hinge upon
how successful policymakers are in managing fiscal consolidation
goals amid high
pressure on social welfare budgets, says Fitch Ratings in a new
special report.
Sovereign ratings in the region are widely spread between
speculative- and
investment-grade, but rising public debt burdens are a
commonality of all,
representing key drivers behind the Negative Outlooks for Brazil
('BB') and
Chile ('A+'). Fitch currently has Stable Outlooks for Argentina
('B') and
Uruguay ('BBB-') but has acknowledged their high deficits and
rising debt as
credit constraints. Paraguay ('BB'/Stable) is better positioned,
with a low and
moderately rising debt burden.
High growth rates and commodity prices in the decade through
2014 provided a
favourable context for the Southern Cone countries to deepen
their welfare
states, via reforms that increased spending on education,
pensions and
healthcare. However, these reforms were not fully funded by
revenue measures in
most cases. As a result, current high deficits in these
countries mostly reflect
structural spending pressures rather than a revenue shock, in
contrast to other
commodity-exporting regions.
A recovery in growth to a less favourable "new normal" will
present a fiscal
challenge everywhere, but Southern Cone sovereigns will face
several further
challenges, in particular: 1) high tax burdens and/or tax
competitiveness
concerns; 2) rigid indexation schemes in some cases; 3) already
slim capital
spending buffers; 4) shifting demographics; and 5) political
pledges and social
demands, especially as electoral cycles ramp up.
Most countries have already initiated fiscal consolidation
plans, but differ in
terms of the strategy they are taking (ie revenue versus
spending measures) and
where they are at in the process. In most cases, Fitch believes
that concrete
consolidation measures beyond those already announced will be
needed to achieve
debt stabilisation, especially in the context of a more subdued
growth outlook.
While Chile is the only country to consistently pre-fund social
reforms with
revenue measures, a structural fall in copper revenues has
widened the deficit
nonetheless. It will be up to the next administration after
elections in
November 2017 to decide how consolidation will be achieved.
Uruguay enacted tax
increases in 2016 after years of structural fiscal slippage, but
meaningful
deficit reduction will likely require additional measures given
pre-existing
budget pressures from past reforms and indexation, as well as
continuing pledges
for new social spending hikes.
Policymakers in Brazil and Argentina are focused on spending
cuts to achieve
fiscal consolidation, as already high tax burdens are cited as
key
competitiveness constraints in both countries. Only Brazil is
putting its social
programmes at the centre of its consolidation strategy through a
pension reform
bill currently in the Congress, but public debt dynamics face
continued risk.
Argentina has introduced major cuts to energy subsidies, but has
also lifted
pensions. Its medium-term strategy for meaningful deficit
reduction could become
clearer after late 2017 midterm congressional elections.
Paraguay is the exception in the region, with its lower deficit
and small
welfare state, but it faces the challenge of containing salary
pressures so that
social and investment outlays do not bear the brunt of fiscal
prudence. The
recent veto by the executive of the proposed 2017 budget in
response to
Congress's inclusion of sizeable salary hikes highlights
institutional
challenges for implementing policies to reduce social and
infrastructure gaps.
The full special report, "Southern Cone Welfare States Face
Leaner Times",
provides more detailed analysis and is available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Contact:
Todd Martinez
Director
+1 212 908 0897
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Shelly Shetty
Senior Director
+1 212 908 0324
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Athos Larkou, London, Tel:
+44 203 530 1549,
Email: athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch’s
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided “as is” without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001