RPT-Fitch: Spain Restructured Loan Provisions May Hit Bank Earnings

Additional loan-impairment charges from a review of Spanish banks’ restructured loans could cause a further dent to earnings which are already feeble, Fitch Ratings says. This could ultimately filter through to capital, and leave some thinly capitalised banks vulnerable to downward ratings pressure.

We expect the standardisation of the way in which restructured loans are classified to enhance comparability of asset quality on banks’ balance sheets.

The amounts, categorisation and provisioning of restructured loans should be more reflective of the risks and business model differences between banks than of accounting discrepancies, once all the central bank’s guidelines are implemented.

The exercise is likely to lead to some loans which are currently treated as “normal” and “substandard” to be downgraded in their classifications - a shift that would be likely to increase bank provisions. Restructured loans for the Spanish banks rated by Fitch totalled close to EUR190bn at end-2012. Of these, 43% were “normal”, 21% were “substandard”, and 36% were “doubtful” loans already treated as non-performing.

Potential additional provisions are difficult to estimate because of the heterogeneous treatment of restructured loans by different banks. There are stark differences between the level of provisions that individual entities have made on their restructured loans, so the sector coverage of doubtful loans at around 40% and substandard loans at around 15% cannot be broadly applied.

However, assuming that a large portion of normal loans become substandard and are provisioned to the end-2012 level, this would potentially result in more than EUR10bn of additional provisions. If some were to become doubtful loans and require higher impairment coverage, then the potential for further charges would be even higher.

It is possible that generic provisions taken in 2012 are available to absorb some of the likely new provisions, and for some doubtful or substandard loans to return to normal, although we do not expect these to significantly offset possible new charges from this review. For some banks, additional provisioning requirements may exceed net profit, and this would erode their capital and credit profiles.

On 30 April, the Bank of Spain published new guidance for classifying restructured loans. Lenders have to classify these as substandard unless there are specific circumstances that justify a normal or doubtful treatment. Normal loans have to be reviewed every six months. This is important in light of the weak macroeconomic conditions that may cause a borrower’s temporary difficulties in servicing a loan to develop into longer-term issues. Banks have until 30 September to review their loan books and adopt the approach.