Fitch: Spanish Regions Unlikely to Persist with Spending Cuts

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Spanish Autonomous Communities: Continued Spending Cuts Necessary To Comply With Deficit Target here BARCELONA, November 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that Spanish autonomous communities under the common regime are unlikely to continue with further spending cuts, following spending retrenchment over the last five years. In a report published today Fitch says that Spanish regions, which are currently debating their 2015 draft budgets to Parliament, are likely to find it difficult even to maintain spending cuts that have been put in place since 2012, and particularly ahead of regional elections in 2015. The central government and the regional governments have reduced spending on payrolls and capital expenditure, with healthcare and education among the hardest-hit sectors. Staff cost declined 8% between 2009 and 2013, while inflation was estimated at 9.1% during this period. For 2015 Spanish autonomous communities could benefit from an extra EUR1bn current revenues from the central government, from higher tax collection due to economic recovery, and from interest cost savings of around EUR1.5bn from the regional liquidity fund's (FLA) liquidity measures. However, it remains to be seen how they would plan to cut expenditure to comply with the 2015 deficit target of 0.7%, or a deficit of EUR7bn (2014: EUR10bn). Preliminary results for 2013 showed a deficit of EUR18bn for Spanish regions, which means that to comply with 2015 fiscal targets, they would need to continue with not only maintaining spending cuts started in 2012 but also to introduce further cuts. Due to the structure of the funding system for Spanish regions, Fitch expects economic recovery in 2015 to have a negligible impact on the autonomous communities' current revenue. Apart from complying with the fiscal target Fitch notes that it is also highly important for the Spanish regions to report a positive current balance. The sector has been reporting a negative current balance since 2010, and is likely to do so at end-2014 despite preliminary 2013 monthly results pointing to improvements in operating performance. In Fitch's view Spanish regions are unlikely to achieve a positive current balance in 2015 without further operating expenditure cuts. Positively, the central government will maintain the FLA in 2015. The FLA, in our view, underpins the rating floor for Spanish autonomous communities at 'BBB-'. The Budgetary Stability Law is another supporting factor behind the rating floor, reinforced in 2014 with a measure to reduce commercial debt at the autonomous communities. Fitch would monitor how autonomous communities plan to comply with an average period of payments below 60 days, especially for those budgeting a negative current balance. The report, 'Spanish Autonomous Communities: Continued Spending Cuts Necessary To Comply with Deficit Target', is available on www.fitchratings.com by clicking the link above.