FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Fitch: Spanish repossessed property sales over 70% lower than original estimates
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
Health
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
November 7, 2013 / 9:41 AM / 4 years ago

RPT-Fitch: Spanish repossessed property sales over 70% lower than original estimates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Nov 7 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sales of Spanish residential properties that have been repossessed by lenders are on average 71.6% lower than their original valuations, according to Fitch Ratings in a new report. The sharp value declines Fitch reported, which were during first-half 2013 (1H‘13), are emblematic of the dysfunctional state of the property market with a supply and demand mismatch, according to Director Carlos Masip. ‘44% of Spanish repossessions within Fitch-rated RMBS have been sold compared to 31% in December 2011,’ said Masip. ‘The higher rate of repo sales is indicative of a willingness to offload properties in possession more quickly and to accept deeper discounts.’

While national house prices in Spain have declined by around 30% since peak levels, the typical monthly loan installment serviced by new borrowers has only decreased by 5%. This is due to the significant margin rise introduced by lenders, from around 1% to around 3%. This explains why up to 70% of all national house sales are being made with no mortgage financing.

While some market players are interpreting the interest of foreign investors in Spanish residential property as a sign of market recovery, Fitch believes the foreign investor appetite is mainly driven by opportunist bargain hunting. ‘The volume of portfolio purchases has not so far reduced the excess supply sufficiently to underpin a true market recovery,’ said Masip Fitch’s ‘Spanish Repossession and Loan Modification Analysis 2013’ is available at ‘www.fitchratings.com’ or by clicking on the above link.

Link to Fitch Ratings’ Report: Spanish Repossession and Loan Modification Analysis 2013

here

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.