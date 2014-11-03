Fitch: SSM Will Even Out Eurozone Bank Rules

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, November 03 (Fitch) The single supervisory mechanism (SSM) starting 4 November will make bank regulation more consistent across the eurozone, Fitch Ratings says. Reducing regulatory discrepancies will improve transparency and comparability, and may prompt some banks to take actions that will improve their credit profiles. The asset quality review (AQR) component of last month's ECB comprehensive assessment (CA) reduced the divergence in asset valuations used in the stress tests. But the CA results still highlighted discrepancies across the region, particularly in the different speeds of implementing Basel III's capital rules. The phase-out timetables for adjustments of securities valuations and intangibles, such as deferred tax assets and goodwill, differ among countries. The ECB calculated the impact of transitional arrangements to have been EUR126bn for the banks that participated in the CA exercise as of 1 January 2014, with banks in Greece, Ireland and Portugal particularly reliant on phase-in rules relative to risk-weighted assets. Ten banks that passed the CA exercise had fully loaded 2016 CET1 ratios below 5.5% under the European Banking Authority's (EBA) adverse scenario. We believe the SSM will help even out these discrepancies, although a transition period will be needed while the ECB establishes precise reporting requirements and banks adapt their systems accordingly. Harmonisation of reporting for all EU banks is supported by the EBA's work on uniform formats and dates of reporting, definitions and IT solutions. We expect the SSM eventually to bring more standardisation of regulatory risk-weights or, at least, an imposition of floors on how low these can go. It should also bring a more level playing field for approving internal models and calculations of risk weights under the internal models' approach. A single supervisor is likely to even out default and loss assumptions behind credit risk-weightings. The SSM is the first of the two main components of the eurozone banking union framework. The second, the single resolution mechanism (SRM), comes in at the beginning of 2016. The SSM and SRM will establish the regulatory banking union and, in conjunction with the Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD), reduce the contingent bank bail-out risk that has hitherto faced eurozone sovereigns. However, strong links between banks and their national sovereigns will remain. The financial health of banks will remain interwoven with the financial health and stability of their domestic economy, which is the source of the bulk of most banks' loans and deposits. Bank holdings of domestic sovereign bonds are substantial. We expect a priority of the ECB in its new role as single supervisor to be a reduction of national sovereign bond holdings, for example by using large exposure restrictions, higher risk weights or both. Eurozone bank balance sheets are weighed down by huge volume of problem loans, particularly in the weakest economies. Reducing these by collateral sales or improved customer performance looks a long way off given the economic outlook in most of the countries concerned. Contact: Bridget Gandy Managing Director Financial Institutions +44 20 3530 1095 James Longsdon Managing Director Financial Institutions +44 20 3530 1076 Cynthia Chan Senior Director Fitch Wire +44 20 3530 1655 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: ECB and EBA Tests - Few Ratings Actions Likely here The ECBâ€™s Comprehensive Assessment: A First Step to Banking Unihere ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.