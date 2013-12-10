Fitch: Stable Outlook for Thai Life Insurers in 2014

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2014 Outlook: Thai Life Insurance here JAKARTA/HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, December 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report that the Sector Outlook for the Thai life insurance sector is Stable, reflecting Fitch's view that industry growth will continue to be supported by relatively low penetration and steady demand from the growing middle-income segment and an ageing population. Thai life insurance premiums are equivalent to 2.95% of GDP, much lower than that of neighbouring countries such as Singapore, South Korea and Japan. Tax incentives and relatively favourable investment returns, especially in a low interest-rate environment, also increase the attractiveness of life insurance. Fitch believes that growth prospects of the sector will propel more M&A activity, especially from foreign investors. The Thai life industry grew by 19% in 2012, the fastest pace in 10 years. Out of the six leading life insurers, which accounted for more than 80% of the market in terms of total premiums as at end-2012, three of them were formed through partnerships with leading foreign insurers. Bancassurance is likely to continue to become increasingly important as a distribution channel. This is supported by the banks' extensive distribution network and potential business opportunities from their large customer base. The bancassurance channel has grown faster than the agency route in recent years, and accounted for 40.5% of total premiums as of 9M13, compared with 25% in 2009 and 12% in 2007. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that Thailand's economic conditions remain healthy with prolonged sustainable demand for insurance policies and prudent capital management among insurers. The Outlook could be revised to negative in the event of a severe economic downturn in 2014 that impairs the national economy and has an adverse impact on the profitability and capitalisation of life insurers. While the investment strategies of Thai life insurers have generally been conservative, the Outlook could be revised to negative should there be a major shift in approach that leads to significantly higher investment risks that would erode capitalisation and earnings in a volatile environment. The report, "2014 Outlook: Thai Life Insurance Sector - Growth Opportunities Remain Attractive" is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above. Contact: Cheryl Evangeline Analyst +62 21 2988 6814 PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia DBS Bank Tower, 24th Floor, Suite 2403 Jl. Prof. Dr. Satrio Kav 3-5 Jakarta 12940 Wan Siew Wai Senior Director +65 6796 7217 Trin Siriwutiset Associate Director + 66 2108 0154 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. Other Outlooks www.fitchratings.com/outlooks Other Research AIA Company Limited, Thailand Branch (July 2013) Muang Thai Life Assurance Public Company Limited (April 2013) 2013 Outlook: Thai Life Insurance (November 2012) Risk Radar: Global Macro Factors Impacting Credit (September 2013) Global Economic Outlook: Shifting Growth Trends in Developed and Emerging Markets (September 2013) Applicable Criteria and Related Research: AIA Company Limited, Thailand Branch here Muang Thai Life Assurance Public Company Limited here 2013 Outlook: Thai Life Insurance here Global Economic Outlook here Risk Radar Global - Q313 here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.