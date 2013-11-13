RPT-Fitch: Stable Outlook for UK Building Societies in 2014; Profitability Improving

Nov 13 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

The outlook for UK building societies in 2014 is stable, says Fitch Ratings in a new report. The Outlooks on the Long-Term IDRs of all UK building societies are Stable, reflecting progress in improving the management of net interest margins, reducing reliance on wholesale funding, building up liquidity buffers, and closely managing their exposure to riskier commercial and non-prime residential loans.

Profitability is improving from a low base. We believe sector profitability will rise in 2014 because of lower funding costs. However, the conditions that have allowed the rise are temporary. Over the medium term, as credit supply from the large universal banks picks up and without the benefit of the Funding for Lending Scheme, spreads are likely to narrow again. The rise is constrained by the low base rates as their income streams are not diversified, but primarily reliant on mortgages and savings.

Prime residential mortgages account for most building society loans, and they continue to perform well, with low arrears. Loan-to-value ratios (LTVs) have increased slightly but remain moderate. Loan impairment charges on residential mortgage loans have been falling and we expect them to reduce further in 2014, on widespread house price inflation. However, we expect LTVs to rise in 2014 as lending to first-time buyers continues to rise and with the launch of government initiatives such as Help to Buy.

Legacy commercial real estate loans remain under stress, and we may see additional loan impairment charges against these exposures in 2014. Exposure to this sector, particularly when concentrated by borrower, is a negative rating driver.

We expect continued liquidity pool reductions in 2014 as regulatory demand to hold excess liquidity has reduced and contingency liquidity sources have been made widely available by the UK authorities. We expect liquidity to remain sound.

Funding remains conservative, although we are seeing a small uptick in loan/deposit ratios. Societies’ balance sheets are well constructed for accessing the secured funding markets, and this is likely to result in continued use of RMBS facilities. However, we do not expect societies to become reliant on wholesale funding, or asset encumbrance to increase significantly. Most lending should continue to be funded with customer deposits.

On the whole, capitalisation in the sector is sound, although societies reporting under the Basel II internal ratings-based approach have become highly leveraged. Leverage at those still on the standardised approach is more conservative.

Except for Nationwide Building Society, Fitch does not factor extraordinary support into the building societies’ IDRs. Nationwide is the only Fitch-rated building society for which we believe there continues to be a high probability of support from the UK authorities given its status as a systemically important institution.

