Fitch: Stable Project Pipeline to Help China South City Diversify

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, November 28 (Fitch) Fitch says China-based trade centre developer China South City Holdings Limited's (CSC; B+/Positive) scale has reached a level that brings its profile closer to 'BB-' peers'. However, its rating is still restrained by high project concentration risk. The Positive Outlook reflects CSC's healthy pipeline of sellable resources in various locations that would enable the company to sustain its scale and diversify over time. CSC's performance has met some of the benchmarks the agency laid out for positive action. Its contracted sales reached CNY12bn in the 12 months ended September 2014 (financial year ended 31 March 2014: CNY8.2bn), while leverage of 31% in 1HFY15 has remained below 35%. However, CSC's Zhengzhou project accounted for 41% of the company's total contracted sales in 1HFY15 (FY14: 30%). Fitch expects CSC's concentration risk to reduce in 2HFY15 with growing sales contribution from newer projects in Harbin and Hefei, and the launch of sales for its Chongqing project in the next 12 month. CSC's EBITDA margin fell to 34% in 1HFY15 (FY14: 36%), largely due to recognition of newer projects that have lower average selling prices and seasonal factors. Fitch expects average selling prices for contracted sales to increase steadily, albeit at a slower pace than before, and growing economies of scale to support an increase in the EBITDA margin to closer to 40%, the level at which the agency would consider positive rating action. CSC would be upgraded if it can sustain its scale and reduce its concentration risk while at the same time preserving its credit metrics. However, the weak sentiment in China's property market and slowing economic growth could hinder CSC's efforts to achieve its sales and diversification targets. In such a scenario, the rating Outlook would be revised to Stable.