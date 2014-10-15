Fitch: Steady APAC Economy Supports Stable SF Ratings in 3Q14

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, October 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says 160 Asia-Pacific structured finance tranches were affirmed in 3Q14, and there were five upgrades and one downgrade. Rating actions in both Australia and New Zealand were supported by continued strong economic performance; all ratings reviewed during the quarter were affirmed contributing to 54% of the affirmations in the region. Steady economic performance in Korea and Singapore contributed to affirmations in these countries too. A total of 10 international long-term ratings were affirmed: five Singaporean credit card tranches, four Korean prime RMBS tranches, and one Korean auto loan tranche. In Japan most ratings were affirmed in the quarter including three credit linked transactions. Five tranches from three CMBS transactions were upgraded and one CMBS tranche was downgraded to 'Csf' from 'CCsf'. Most long-term ratings in the Asia-Pacific region have Stable Outlooks. The exceptions are Negative Outlooks on four Indian auto loan tranches and two credit linked SC tranches and Positive Outlooks in Australia (5) and Japan (1). Individual commentaries relating to specific rating actions can be found on Fitch's website at www.fitchratings.com. Contacts: Hilary Tan Director +852 2263 9904 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 2801, Tower Two, Lippo Centre 89 Queensway, Hong Kong Alison Ho Senior Director +852 2263 9937 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Leni Vu, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0326, Email: Leni.Vu@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Related Research: Fitch: Australian and New Zealand SF Ratings Stable in 3Q14 Fitch: Japanese SF Tranches Mostly Stable in 3Q14; 5 Upgrades ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.